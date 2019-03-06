

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg said Tuesday he would not run for president in 2020. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

Others will need to take down President Trump. “Rather than entering the race himself, [former New York Mayor Michael R.] Bloomberg intends to plow his political energy and immense personal fortune into other efforts to thwart Mr. Trump and his agenda, including an initiative aimed at rapidly accelerating the country’s transition to renewable energy.”

Congress will try subpoenas and, if need be, let federal judges lay down the law. “The White House has rebuffed House Democrats’ request for documents pertaining to the security clearance process, a move that drastically increases the chances of a subpoena from the House.”

State officials are going down one road Michael Cohen’s testimony opened up. “State officials in New York have subpoenaed the longtime insurer for the Trump Organization, Aon, over claims that the Trump Organization and President Trump himself were involved in efforts to inflate the company’s assets for insurance purposes.”

The trade deficit was supposed to go down, according to Trump. “If the trends of the past year and economists’ expectations hold true, trade data to be released Wednesday will show the U.S.’s deficit in goods and services with the world topped $600 billion in 2018. That means Trump’s presidency will have seen the U.S. trade shortfall — the main metric by which he judges countries to be winning or losing — grow by more than $100 billion.” (The figure doesn’t mean what Trump thinks, but he made it an important marker.)

You figure she’s going bring down the hammer on him. “Roger Stone is one step closer — again — to being in serious trouble with a federal judge that has let him out on bail. Judge Amy Berman Jackson told Stone on Tuesday that the recent re-release of his book that calls special counsel Robert Mueller ‘crooked’ isn’t in line with her strict gag order on his case.”

Here’s one guy not going down with the ship: “Tom Barrack, a personal friend of Donald Trump who chaired the president’s inaugural committee, said he would cooperate with the House Judiciary Committee’s requests to hand over documents as part of a sweeping probe into Trump’s dealings.”

The left really doesn’t want to go down this path. “[D]ual-allegiance charges go much further than offering a polite disagreement on policy. They imply not only that a group is un-American, but that its adherents have no agency. They cannot be patriotic, because they are thoroughly under the influence of a foreign power or code. And when the spell is being cast by a religion, it is deemed an especially powerful form of mind control. If you’re a good Catholic, you have no choice but to follow the pope. If you’re a good Muslim, you have no choice but to follow Sharia (and therefore support terrorists).”