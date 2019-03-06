New Hampshire lawmakers wore necklaces during a hearing while volunteers with the group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America testified.
More from Ann Telnaes:
The White House accuses Democrats of a ‘fishing expedition'
New Hampshire lawmakers wore necklaces during a hearing while volunteers with the group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America testified.
More from Ann Telnaes:
The White House accuses Democrats of a ‘fishing expedition'
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.