When Donald Trump ran for president, he didn’t bother much with policy. He had broad ideas about the world — America is a hellscape, we don’t win anymore, China’s taking advantage of us, immigrants are dangerous — but when it came down to things he actually wanted do do, he wasn’t concerned about the details. As a liberal, at the time I thought that was if anything more dangerous; he’d just leave the legislating to congressional Republicans, who would initiate an orgy of lawmaking that would transform the country in all kinds of ways.

But strangely enough, it didn’t really happen. Though they had complete control of Congress for two years, the only major piece of legislation Republicans passed was a tax cut (always the first and most important priority). They tried and failed to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Act, in large part because they didn’t have anything to offer on the “replace” part. They didn’t try to pass comprehensive immigration reform despite being ostensibly committed to it. The administration has done a lot at the regulatory level and installed a wave of hard-right judges, but when it comes to big, bold initiatives, it turned out Republicans didn’t have them.

Which is striking for a bunch of people who used to think of themselves as “the party of ideas.” And having lost the House, Republicans have stopped even pretending that they have much they want to do in the remainder of Trump’s time in office. At a time when every week seems to feature Democrats putting out a sweeping new policy initiative, most Republicans are tacitly taking the position that everything is basically fine, and there aren’t any problems so pressing that they demand dramatic government action.

But not all of them think so. Ari Natter of Bloomberg News reports that some Republicans are exploring the idea that maybe, possibly, perhaps we might want to consider doing something about the existential crisis that threatens all life on planet earth:

Representative John Shimkus once issued a forceful rejection of climate science at a congressional hearing, invoking the Bible and declaring that “Earth will end only when God declares it’s time to be over.” Last month, in a turnabout, the Illinois Republican signed onto a letter with the top Republican of the House Energy and Commerce Committee that said “prudent steps should be taken to address current and future climate risks.” “It’s just not worth the fight anymore,” Shimkus said in an interview when asked about his changing stance on climate change. “Let’s just see what we can do to address it and not hurt the economy.” Shimkus is among a number of Republicans who -- after years of sowing doubt about climate change or ignoring it altogether -- are scrambling to confront the science they once rejected. They are holding hearings on the issue, beginning with one Tuesday. And they have pledged to invest in technologies to mitigate its impact and are openly talking about the need for taking action.

Good for them, I guess — though the leader of their party still thinks that climate change is a hoax and the dominant Republican position remains that climate change might or might not be happening but what’s important is that we don’t actually do anything about it — and also, drill baby drill!

But even these outliers in the GOP are essentially taking a negative position: It’s not that they think climate change is an urgent global crisis, they just want to moderate whatever Democrats wind up forcing us to do.

And if you asked the average Republican what the policy response to climate change should be, the first thing out of their mouths would probably be, “The Green New Deal is nuts!” Just as if you asked them what we should do about health care, they’d respond, “Medicare For All is nuts!” Taxes? “Raising taxes on the wealthy would be nuts!” Marijuana legalization? “That would be nuts!”

Yes, there are a few dramatic things Republicans would like to do, like outlawing abortion and building a wall on the southern border. But for the most part, Democratic ideas are dominating the policy discussion. Which leaves Republicans defending the status quo.

That's often a comfortable place for conservatives to be (they do want to conserve, after all), but it does mean that they wind up arguing that everything is fine when it isn't. In some cases (like inequality) they actually think there isn't a problem, while in others (like health care) they may acknowledge that everything isn't perfect but they don't actually have much in the way of ideas to improve things.

At a time when the economy is doing well, that’s a sustainable position. But as we’ve seen many times before, once there’s an economic downturn, the public becomes more interested in all kinds of change. Should that happen before the next election, defending the status quo is going to become even harder.