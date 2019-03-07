Opinion writer

* Can you feel all the winning? Actually, no, you can’t, because there’s so little of it:

President Trump proclaimed in a freewheeling speech to a conference of conservatives last weekend that “America is winning again.” But his administration has been on a pronounced losing streak over the past week. Trump is losing ground on top priorities to curb illegal immigration, cut the trade deficit and blunt North Korea’s nuclear threat — setbacks that complicate his planned reelection message as a can-do president who is making historic progress. Late last week, Trump flew home empty-handed from a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi — and, within days, new satellite images appeared to show the North was secretly rebuilding a rocket launching site. On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that unauthorized border crossings have spiked to the highest pace in 12 years — despite Trump’s hard-line rhetoric and new policies aimed at deterring migrants. And on Wednesday, the Commerce Department said the nation’s trade deficit is at a record high — in part due to punitive tariffs Trump imposed on allies and adversaries. Trump vowed throughout his 2016 campaign and during his presidency to shrink the trade deficit, which he views as a measure of other nations taking advantage of the United States.

The story about Trump that continues to get too little attention is that he’s failing miserably on so many fronts, not just because of his incompetence, but also because of the wrongheadedness of his worldview, such as it is. -- gs

* Mike DeBonis and Rachael Bade report that Democrats are actually in a little bit of disarray:

House Democrats erupted into a full-scale brawl Wednesday, challenging leaders over indirectly sanctioning freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar for alleged anti-Semitic remarks amid an outcry over party inaction to President Trump’s divisive comments on race. In a closed-door session, Democrats protested plans to vote this week on a resolution condemning religious hatred, a measure prompted by Omar’s comments last week suggesting supporters of Israel have “allegiance to a foreign country.” The remarks have exploded into a larger debate over how Congress should respond to individual racial and religious grievances. It also touched off Democratic concerns that the splintering was overshadowing the newfound majority’s agenda, with Republicans seeking to capi­tal­ize politically on the divide.

You may already know my position on this.

* Joshua Partlow, Nick Miroff, and David Fahrenthold report that the person Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. employed for years as caretaker of their hunting lodge was, guess what, an undocumented immigrant.

* Sean McElwee announces the creation of a Progressive Virginia Project to support candidates in this year’s state legislative elections.

“The last several months have shown us how important it is to have a new generation of progressive leadership in Virginia," McElwee emails us, in an apparent reference to the wreckage of scandals involving top Virginia Democrats. “We can walk and chew gum, establishing a Democratic trifecta while making sure it’s progressive.”

This sort of activity by new and aggressive progressive groups on the level of the states will be something to watch for going forward. -- gs

* Heather Long reports on the agony of a Rust Belt town losing its auto factory, and on the larger trends it illustrates.

* Paul Brandus has a nice piece arguing that Trump may escape the law, but he can’t outrun the laws of the market, which are catching up to him and undermining his presidency.

* Jeff Hauser makes some interesting points about how Democrats are getting complacent and “demobilizing” just when they ought to be getting more engaged and energized.

* Mehdi Hasan paints a harrowing picture of what might happen were Trump to refuse to leave office if he loses in 2020.

* David Roberts examines what it means to acknowledge the role of luck in your life.

* Wajahat Ali and Rabia Chaudry explain what Jews and Muslims have to gain by listening to one another.

* And Sen. Mike Rounds explains that the reason Donald Trump paid Stormy Daniels hush money is because he loves his family so much.