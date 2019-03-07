

Republicans said President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen would lie before Congress, and, it took only a week for Cohen’s own lawyer to suggest that they were right. Democrats eager to impeach the president should take note.

Cohen’s apparent lie centers on whether he sought a pardon from Trump. Despite a clear statement that he had “never asked for . . . a pardon from President Trump,” his attorney, Lanny Davis, has confirmed that Cohen had indeed instructed his previous lawyers to inquire about whether such a pardon might be forthcoming.

Lawyers might argue that his statement was literally true. Cohen has not personally and directly asked Trump to pardon him, at least as far as we know. In fact, Davis claims that Cohen’s testimony before Congress was true, though he did not explain how that could be the case. But Cohen’s clear intention was to imply that he was uninterested in receiving a pardon from Trump, which we now know he wasn’t. The dissimulation involved in crafting that line reminds one of the time then-President Bill Clinton disputed that he had lied about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky, saying “It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.”

This is why prosecutors always try to bolster their cases with documents, corroborating testimony and other evidence that does not rely primarily on the credibility of an accused or convicted criminal. They are well aware that such people might be prone to say what they need to say to avoid trouble. To make a case before a neutral party, such as a jury or a judge, prosecutors know not to rely solely on unverifiable testimony from someone in whose interest it is to lie.

That distinction seems lost on many Democrats. As early as his first week in office, 62 percent of Democrats said they wanted Trump impeached. That figure has since risen to 75 percent. Democratic voters, and presumably many lawmakers, are the polar opposite of the neutral party who must be persuaded to remove the president from office.

Many of Cohen’s most salacious tidbits of information in his testimony appeared to come from unverified private conversations. Cohen’s claims that Trump is racist rested on three private conversations they purportedly had. His claim that Trump’s entire candidacy was designed to promote his business rather than help the country also rested on private, unverified conversations. The substance of the two instances he offered as potential evidence of collusion with Russia can be corroborated only by the testimony of Trump or of the people with whom Trump was allegedly colluding with. No sane prosecutor would rest their case on such flimsy grounds.

That is not to say that Trump has not committed impeachable offenses. Other evidence may come out that supports some of Cohen’s claims. Charges that Trump may have conspired to obstruct justice or to use the Justice Department to block the proposed merger of AT&T and Time Warner out of animus toward CNN, which is owned by Time Warner, may still be proved by clear and convincing evidence. But that is not yet the case, and polls show clear majorities of Americans continue to oppose impeachment even as they also disapprove of Trump’s performance in office.

Sound heads within the Democratic leadership seem to understand this. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has deflected questions about potential impeachment charges, saying they are “divisive.” She and others know that politically motivated impeachment based on weak evidence can backfire on Democrats in 2020, much as a failed attempt to recall Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) in 2012 over political differences helped solidify his standing and earn his reelection in 2014.

But none of that is stopping progressive activists from pushing forward. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), whose profane support for impeaching Trump earned scorn in January, says she will present an impeachment resolution this month. A speaker who has found it difficult to simply rally her caucus around a resolution denouncing anti-Semitism may find it too difficult to hold back the tides of fire and fury over impeachment.

That would be bad for the country as well as for Democrats. Our partisan divisions are deep and getting deeper. Each side’s most partisan backers already suspect the other will stop at nothing to gain and wield power. A transparently weak impeachment effort will intensify this destructive struggle and make it ever more likely that each side’s worst fears become our new reality. The real victims in such a political nuclear war will, as always, be us, the civilians for whose welfare the two sides are allegedly battling.

