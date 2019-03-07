

Kirstjen Nielsen, Secretary of Homeland Security, testifies before the House Homeland Security Committee at the Cannon House Office Building at a hearing entitled, “The Way Forward on Border Security” on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen should have prepared before taking the witness seat. “Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) followed up later and asked Nielsen to explain further. ‘What is a chain-link fence, enclosed into a chamber on a concrete floor represent to you?’ she asked. ‘Is that a cage?’”

When Fox decides to become a real news outlet they can get a turn in the moderator’s seat. “CNN’s Stelter: Not Shocking DNC Won’t Give Fox News a Debate, Dems are ‘Dehumanized’ Every Night on Fox in Primetime.”

That was after just one hearing with an associate of President Trump in the witness seat. “The poll finds that 42% of Americans feel that Trump should be impeached and compelled to leave the presidency while 54% disagree. Support for impeachment of Trump has risen slightly since November, when 36% favored impeachment and 59% did not. Previous polls showed support for Trump’s impeachment ranging between 38% and 41%.” After a year of investigations I wonder what the numbers will be.

While seated in the Oval Office did Trump oversee a crime spree? “At the heart of last week’s congressional testimony by Michael D. Cohen, Mr. Trump’s former lawyer, was the sensational accusation that the sitting president of the United States financed an illegal cover-up from inside the White House. The dates on the newly available checks shed light on the parallel lives Mr. Trump was living by this account — at once managing affairs of state while quietly paying the price of keeping his personal secrets out of the public eye.”

It’s not just who’s in the witness seat; it’s what they bring along. “Michael Cohen on Wednesday provided the House Intelligence Committee with new documents showing edits to the false written statement he delivered to Congress in 2017 about the Trump Organization’s pursuit of the Trump Tower Moscow project into the 2016 campaign season, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.” Ruh-roh.

Very few quality people with a future want a seat at the table in this administration. “Even if he wanted to replace [John] Bolton, there’s only a tiny pool of people who are both qualified for the job and willing to work in this White House. Which is yet another consequence of presidential weakness: He can’t persuade many people to work for him. And if Trump is getting rolled in an area where presidents have unusually strong authority — in their capacity as commanders-in-chief — imagine how he’s faring in other policy areas.” Read the whole thing.

A whole lot of voters seem ready to unseat Trump. “Just 40 percent of Florida voters said they believed the president should be reelected, while 53 percent were opposed to a second term. . . . Trump’s approval ratings were also poor, with 43 percent having a favorable impression of Trump, and 52 percent viewing him unfavorably — and 46 percent very unfavorably. Trump’s approval ratings look even worse when compared with the man he helped make Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, who has a 50 percent approval rating while only 23 percent disapprove.”