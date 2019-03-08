Opinion writer

* Sydney Ember reports that Democrats are bringing out the crowds already:

They dragged their friends to see Bernie Sanders in Iowa. In South Carolina, their unrelenting selfie requests made Cory Booker late. And in New Hampshire, so many showed up at a church for an event with Kamala Harris that an overflow crowd had to stand outside in the snow. “I’m super overwhelmed by the number of Democratic candidates that have already come out,” Regan Johnson, a 28-year-old from Omaha, said on Thursday before Mr. Sanders’s rally here in Council Bluffs. “Hopefully the excitement continues and we’re able to get a good, viable candidate that can beat Trump.” As the already large presidential field grows by the week, the enthusiasm that propelled Democrats to a decisive takeover of the House in the midterms is still surging, driving crowd sizes and intensity typically seen in the days before the first caucuses and primaries, not a year ahead of them. Powered by an almost desperate yearning to oust President Trump, and galvanized by the most diverse field in presidential primary history, Democrats are packing into gymnasiums, churches and exhibition halls to hear candidates speak — even if they are far from committed to supporting the candidate they are showing up to see.

I’ll confess that I love the long presidential campaign. Don’t hate me.

* Reis Thebault and Michael Brice-Saddler report that lots of people think Paul Manafort got off easy and it wasn't an accident:

The sentencing of Paul Manafort, former chairman of President Trump’s campaign, was highly anticipated, capping a significant chapter in Robert S. Mueller III’s special counsel investigation. But it was an unlikely candidate to become the latest example of a conflict that has vexed legal professionals and activists for decades: systemic inequality in the criminal justice system. Yet, as a federal judge handed down his sentence in a jam-packed Alexandria, Va., courtroom Thursday, and observers digested the judge’s decision — 47 months — Manafort’s case was immediately perceived as a high-profile instance of the justice system working one way for a wealthy, well-connected man, while working in another, harsher way for indigent defendants facing lesser crimes.

Not only that, he should be out in a month or two when Trump gives him a pardon.

* Michelle Goldberg gives a thoughtful examination of the brouhaha over Ilhan Omar and how the two parties react to episodes like this one.

* Jon Swaine reports on three shell companies that look to have been created to funnel contributions to the Trump inaugural committee from foreigners, which would be illegal.

* Jason Sattler says the reform bill Democrats just passed would go a long way toward restoring democracy after Trump spends a couple more years stomping all over it.

* Li Zhou reports that Democrats are trying to put a provision into a disaster relief bill that would give federal contractors back pay for the shutdown.

* Daniel Hemel makes a compelling case that it’s absurd for Democrats to be dragging their feet on getting Trump’s tax returns.

* Ron Brownstein and Aaron Kessler report that the Democrats supporting Medicare For All and the Green New Deal come mostly from safe Democratic districts, with not many of those from swing districts signing on.

* Dan Lamothe and Paul Sonne report that Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson will resign to become president of the University of Texas-El Paso.

* Cat Zakrzewski reports that Democrats are preparing a push to restore net neutrality, under the slogan "Save the Internet."

* Elizabeth Warren explains why she wants to break up the tech giants.

* And Trump is now claiming that the Manafort sentencing shows that the Russia probe is a “collusion witch hoax.” But in addition to being a demented formulation, this also isn’t true.