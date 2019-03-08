

No one is quite as mad as they were before, but no one is happy, either. That is the unsatisfying conclusion of a rumpus that rocked the Democratic Party this week over a freshman congresswoman’s remarks that many saw as anti-Semitic. But this agreement to agree can’t last forever.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), one of the two first Muslim women in Congress, said recently that she wanted to “talk about the political influence in this country that says it is okay for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country” — by which she meant Israel.

Jewish representatives clamored for a resolution denouncing what they said was an accusation of “dual loyalty,” an age-old anti-Semitic trope. Omar’s defenders argued that the vitriol and vilification leveled against her, including a poster in the West Virginia Capitol blaming her for 9/11, was vastly out of proportion to her offense. Formally condemning her, they said, would stifle legitimate criticism of Israel while piling on to racist attacks against the only woman in Congress who wears a hijab.

So the Democratic Party did what the Democratic Party often does: nothing gussied up as something. An “anti-hate” resolution sailed through the House, basically saying that lots of bad things are bad. What was at first a statement against anti-Semitism became a statement against anti-Semitism and Muslim bigotry, and then became a statement against anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim bigotry, anti-black bigotry, anti-Latino bigotry, anti-LGBTQ bigotry and almost every other form of bigotry you could name except anti-bigot bigotry.

The down-with-Omar collective complained that the party was all-lives-mattering anti-Semitism. The pro-Omar forces were miffed that a resolution had to be voted on at all. But hey, at least the week was over.

This week's struggle revealed that the increasing diversity applauded as Democrats' greatest boon can also be a great burden.

The party’s strategy has long been to build a bigger and bigger tent. Some think the expansion should happen along economic lines: Woo the working class with pledges to lift up the poorest by expanding access to health care and guaranteeing higher wages. Others think it should happen along social lines, or the lines of identity politics: Republicans took years to condemn Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) for a laundry list of racist comments, and they’re perfectly comfortable giving President Trump pass after pass for tossing red meat to voters. There’s only one letter on the ballot that stands for inclusion, and it’s not “R.” (King voted “present” on this week’s no-hate resolution.)

But even though Democrats represented a wider swath of Americans, those doing the representing have never actually been very representative. The electorate sat under a big tent, yes, but the elect at its center were still pretty male and still pretty white. They were also still pretty centrist, or at least center-left. Individual progressive insurgents weren’t cohesive enough to earn the collective title of a progressive insurgency.

Now that’s changing. Democratic freshmen look more than ever like the population of the country — in fact, women and people of color make up the majority of the class. Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) are the first Muslim women in Congress, and the caucus also welcomed the first Native American women as well as the first immigrant born in South America. And many of these members are also ready not to push Democratic politics to the left but to shove it there.

This is exciting for a party that has suffered in recent elections for being boring. It’s also daunting. Balancing all these fresh perspectives both with one another and with the staler preferences of the party establishment is a tremendous task. Even a messaging bill like this week’s no-thanks-to-hate resolution managed to upset people: When you’re trying to give everyone something, frequently no one feels you’ve given them much of anything. Making actual policy will prove even harder.

Sometimes desires clash directly: Omar and Tlaib want to show solidarity to oppressed Palestinians, while pro-Israel Democrats worry that threatens the Jewish state. Other times, it’s a matter of priorities. Some on the left today seem primed to push for reparations for African Americans. Others want to dramatically alter the country’s immigration system, and even abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. There are varying levels of support for these causes among Democrats, but in practice, the party can only adopt some of them. The rest they’ll have to leave orphaned. That will require angering those whose favorite issues fall by the wayside. And the bolder the battle, the higher the risk a backlash from the old guard, both in the chamber and at the ballot box.

Another impending show vote suggests Democrats will cling to bet-hedging as long as they can manage. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) gleefully plans to bring the Green New Deal proposal to the floor. The hope is to force Democrats to align either with ultra-progressives seeking transformational change or an establishment that prays at pragmatism’s altar. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) will reportedly tell his troops to vote “present” — which is likely to have the same result as this week’s no-hate hullabaloo. There won’t be much shrieking, but there won’t be much cheering, either. Eventually, Democrats may have to hear some of both.

