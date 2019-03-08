

Then-Vice President Joe Biden in 2016 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Well, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) drops by to say he wants to see them, too. “Republican senator to seek Trump’s tax returns if House Democrats do.” He just won’t take the initiative himself. Huh?

Wait until Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) drops her next anti-Semitic remark. “'I don’t think that the congresswoman perhaps appreciates the full weight of how it was heard by other people, although I don’t believe it was intended in an anti-Semitic way,' [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol. ‘But the fact is, if that’s how it was interpreted, we have to remove all doubt.’"

He might consider dropping this, considering the advice he gave. "Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump‘s former personal lawyer, is suing his old boss’ business empire for ‘failure to meet its indemnification obligations.’”

Republicans should really drop their reliance on shrinking the electorate. “Voting is the bedrock of our democracy. It’s what people die for. Whether it’s on the Selma bridge or it’s in our wars, people die for the right to vote. And it is what has distinguished America from any other place. It’s a fundamental thing, and when Republicans have made a campaign to try and take it away, it infuriates me. Just totally infuriates me.”

Drop the pre-vice-president analysis, says one law professor. “It’s impossible to know how the 2020 campaign will unfold. Every campaign has its own dynamic. [Former vice president Joe] Biden’s past races are certainly part of his political biography. But history teaches that it’s misleading to judge a former vice president’s quality as a presidential candidate based on pre-vice presidential races, and it’s a mistake to assume that past political losses measure the boundaries of a political future.”

Another senator drops out — actually, doesn’t get in. “[Sen. Sherrod] Brown, 66, is the second Democratic senator to pass on a White House bid this week; Oregon’s Jeff Merkley had released a similar statement Monday. Both senators had hired staff in some early states and had begun to sketch out the argument that a populist Democrat with a record of winning white, working-class voters could break the coalition that narrowly elected Donald Trump.”

Did Brown drop because Biden’s getting in? “The pieces for a Joseph R. Biden Jr. presidential campaign are falling into place: His nucleus of advisers has begun offering campaign positions to seasoned Democratic strategists. They are eyeing a headquarters in Delaware or nearby Philadelphia and a launch date in the beginning of April. Mr. Biden’s family is on board — his wife, Jill, enthusiastically so.”