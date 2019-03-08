

The response to the anti-Semitic statement(s) from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) provided a test of sorts for the Democratic presidential candidates. How’d they do?

We’ve not heard much from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) of late, but her statement was the best of the bunch. “Speech that fuels hate and prejudice has no place in public discourse, whether it’s directed at Jews, Muslims, African Americans or other Americans,” she said. “Those with critical views of Israel, such as Congresswoman Omar, should be able to express their views without employing anti-Semitic tropes about money or influence, just as those critical of Congresswoman Omar should not be using Islamophobic language and imagery that incites violence, such as what we saw in West Virginia.”

What Gillibrand got right was pointing out that Omar wasn’t being accused of being anti-Semitic for criticizing Israel as Omar’s defenders claimed; she was employing anti-Semitic myths to criticize Israel. Gillibrand said, in effect, that if you want to make an argument about Israel policy, make it on the merits — and then don’t cry foul if you instead make anti-Semitic remarks about dual loyalty and Jewish money.

Gillibrand felt compelled to throw in this: “We must also call out the hypocrisy of the Republican Party in this instance. Many Republicans have taken offense to Congresswoman Omar’s remarks and condemned her in the harshest terms, but said little or nothing when President Trump defended white supremacists at Charlottesville or when Leader [Kevin] McCarthy promoted a conspiracy about Jewish donors buying elections.” This isn’t quite whataboutism because she is saying Omar was wrong. However, it would be nice if pols, when condemning their own side, would not automatically resort to recitation of the other party’s sins. (In this case, Gillibrand is right, but that’s beside the point.)

Then there were a trio of poor-to-awful statements. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) popped off with this: “What I fear is going on in the House now is an effort to target Congresswoman Omar as a way of stifling that debate. . . . That’s wrong.” Nonsense. Virtually everyone condemning her dual-loyalty remark went out of his or her way to stress that debate about Israel was perfectly legitimate. (Is there any shortage of that, by the way?) Sanders is playing the victimology game, and in doing so revealed his own hardened tribalism.

He might have listened to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s floor speech, in which she explained:

In Congress, and across the country, we must accept debate on any subject in a legitimate way, whether it's on our U.S.-Israel policies and the rest. That is protected by the value of free speech and democratic debate in the United States and in Israel. Israel is our friend and our friend in the region. We support Israel out of friendship, out of shared values but also because it is in our national interest to do so. But not every one of us in this body agrees on every provision of our – or any consideration in that relationship. That is a separate and complete issue from anti-Semitism. Anti-Semitism attacks – form of attacks on Jewish people, anti-Semitic tropes, prejudicial accusations or any other form of hatred is deeply and unequivocally offensive and must be condemned wherever it is heard, and all of us must remember as members of Congress, as president of the United States, that our words are weightier once we cross the threshold into Congress, and indeed they weigh a ton when someone becomes the president of the United States

Doesn’t sound like Pelosi was trying to chill a foreign policy debate. Indeed, she invited it.

Then there was Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who frankly should have known better than to line up the straw-man argument. (She’s a good lawyer and, by all accounts, a good law professor, so she should be able to spot a weak argument.) “Branding criticism of Israel as automatically anti-Semitic has a chilling effect on our public discourse and makes it harder to achieve a peaceful solution between Israelis and Palestinians,” she said. Again, that was not what was going on. Omar was called to account for raising, for the second time, an anti-Semitic trope. Bring on the criticism of Israel, of which there has been no shortage.

And then came Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), who said the “spotlight” on Omar (were there other lawmakers who recently made similar comments who didn’t get called out?) might put her in danger. Now, there’s a statement designed to chill criticism! Harris went on to declare that we can have a civil debate about Israel policy and that we all need to support a two-state solution. Once more, critics of Omar repeatedly have welcomed a debate on policy.

In making weak if not disingenuous arguments, Sanders, Warren and Harris sound scared of incurring the wrath of Omar and her allies. (I’d hate to think they truly cannot recognize that the problem here was Omar’s second dive into anti-Semitic stereotypes, her tweet about “Benjamins” being the first.) Their response will trouble some Democrats on the merits, but it should trouble all Democrats when their presidential candidates play into Republican hands, refuse to police their own side with as much vigor as they expect Republicans to do, and tie their party up in needless finger-pointing. If that’s their model for handling controversies, they should drop it, take a page from Gillibrand’s guidebook and do better next time.

