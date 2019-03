Ann Telnaes/ The Washington Post (Ann T/The Washington Post)

Editorial cartoonist

President Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort receives less than four years in prison for massive tax and bank fraud. Researchers have found that the federal criminal justice system has massive racial disparities in sentencing.

