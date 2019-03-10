

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) speaks at a Washington rally against gun violence last month. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for TOMS Shoes)

Moral clarity is a rare commodity in Washington. In last week’s controversy over anti-Semitic remarks (not her first) by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.); the progressives’ tribalistic tantrum in response to criticism of her; Democratic leadership’s indulgence of members whose defenses seemed disingenuous to all but one another; and the utter, insufferable hypocrisy of a Republican Party (23 members of which voted against an anti-hate measure), which has coddled and enabled a racist president, you were tempted to throw your hands up in despair. But at least Democrats unanimously voted to pass a resolution that condemned anti-Semitism and dual-loyalty smears (albeit buried in seven pages of other condemnations).

Democrats were able to escape the week in large part because of the eloquence and persistence of some of its Jewish members who “were not ready to let Ms. Omar off the hook," as the New York Times put it. “Several Jewish members of Ms. Pelosi’s leadership team, including Representatives Eliot L. Engel, Nita M. Lowey and Jerrold Nadler, all New Yorkers leading powerful House committees, talked over the weekend about how to respond to Ms. Omar’s suggestion last week that pro-Israel activists were pushing ‘for allegiance to a foreign country’ . . . Mr. Engel pushed for a resolution, as did two other prominent Jewish Democrats: Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Ted Deutch of Florida.”

In contrast to Republicans’ enabling and rationalizing President Trump’s horrible language, these Democrats pushed their party to police their own. They then worked with other members insistent on including anti-Muslim language (not unreasonably in the least, given the Islamophobic attacks on Omar).

When Democrats — two Jewish members, in particular — spoke, they were eloquent and persuasive. First, Deutch:

And then there was a new member, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.):

Wow. Powerful remarks on the house floor today by retired Commander and Congresswoman @ElaineLuriaVA. Elaine is the longest serving member in active duty of all Democrats in Congress (and she’s a freshman who’s just getting started!) pic.twitter.com/HFiOOHTNVr — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 8, 2019

These Democrats put principle above party; they refused to buy bogus excuses for anti-Semitic language.

It is inevitable that the media will focus on a handful of uber-progressive freshmen who have mastered the art of wielding social media and fanning controversy, rather than approximately 100 members of the Democrats’ moderate coalition. It’s tempting to play Omar’s remarks over and over while neglecting Luria’s and Deutch’s. Democrats and their observers would do well to remember how few members align themselves with Omar’s views. Perhaps Democratic leadership in the future will not be so quick to indulge its most extreme elements. (They should remember how that worked out for Republicans.)

In any event, to Luria, Deutch and their colleagues who would not allow anti-Semitism to be swept under the rug, we can say, well done and keep it up.

