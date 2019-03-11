Opinion writer

* David Corn, Daniel Friedman, and Daniel Schulman report that President Trump has some interesting friends:

The latest Trump political donor to draw controversy is Li Yang, a 45-year-old Florida entrepreneur from China who founded a chain of spas and massage parlors that included the one where New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft was recently busted for soliciting prostitution. She made the news this week when the Miami Herald reported that last month she had attended a Super Bowl viewing party at Donald Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club and had snapped a selfie with the president during the event. Though Yang no longer owns the spa Kraft allegedly visited, the newspaper noted that other massage parlors her family runs have “gained a reputation for offering sexual services.” (She told the newspaper she has never violated the law.) Beyond this sordid tale, there is another angle to the strange story of Yang: She runs an investment business that has offered to sell Chinese clients access to Trump and his family. And a website for the business—which includes numerous photos of Yang and her purported clients hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Palm Beach—suggests she had some success in doing so.

You know why this happens? Because the president of the United States is so corrupt that he sells opportunities to hobnob him at Mar-a-Lago for the price of a membership or admission to an event. That’s why.

* Michael Scherer reports on an idea that's gaining currency among Democrats:

The once-remote idea of adding more justices to the Supreme Court to change its ideological bent is prompting growing discussion within the Democratic Party, creating a new frontier for presidential candidates looking to display their liberal credentials. Former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr., who recently decided against running for president, became the latest figure to embrace an expansion of the nine-member court in recent talks at Yale Law School and Columbia University. He questioned the validity of the current court, given Senate Republicans’ refusal to vote on Judge Merrick Garland after President Barack Obama nominated him to the Supreme Court in March 2016. The seat was ultimately filled by President Trump’s nomination of Justice Neil M. Gorsuch.

One way or another, an accounting for the abomination of McConnell refusing to allow Garland’s nomination to go forward must be made.

* A new Monmouth University poll shows that only 38 percent of Americans say Trump should be reelected, a number that falls to 33 percent in swing counties.

* David Leonhardt looks at how forecasters keep being too optimistic about the economy, and offers a far more realistic assessment.

* Jed Shugerman explains why it’s time for New York State to open a comprehensive investigation of the Trump Organization.

* Erik Wemple looks at Tucker Carlson’s latest, and pointedly notes that Fox News couldn’t care less if Carlson is a rancid misogynist.

* Gene Sperling argues that we need to focus our economic discussion on allowing people to lead dignified lives.

* Perry Bacon Jr. breaks down the six (six!) wings of the Democratic Party.

* Pema Levy looks at how the gun issue could be trouble for Bernie Sanders in the presidential race.

* Joe Heim interviews Nancy Pelosi, who says emphatically she opposes impeaching President Trump.

* Stacey Abrams says she won’t run for president before 2028.

* And Jennifer Rubin has caught Pete Buttigieg fever.