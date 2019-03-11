

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks at the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference in Austin, Texas, on Saturday. (Sergio Flores/Reuters)

Opinion writer

As North Korea’s nuclear weapons program heats up, President Trump’s summitry looks like a bust. “President Trump was forced to publicly acknowledge this past week what American intelligence officials said they had long been telling the White House: Even during eight months of blossoming diplomacy, Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, was steadily adding to his weapons arsenal and nuclear infrastructure.”

Beto O’Rourke’s pre-campaign activity heats up."Senior figures in O’Rourke’s orbit have begun holding meetings and phone calls to discuss potential jobs with Democratic operatives, who come away with the impression that O’Rourke has made up his mind in favor of running."

Anti-Fox News criticism heats up. “CNN’s Jeff Zucker Rips ‘Propaganda’ Fox News: They’ve ‘Done Tremendous Damage to This Country.' ” Tough but fair.

Questions about his temperament and maturity will heat up after the documentary on O’Rourke’s Senate campaign. It “presents a less-than-fawning look at O’Rourke — a candidate who got nervous before speaking to huge crowds or debating Cruz, who lashed out at his overworked employees, who acknowledged on election night that he had often been a ‘giant’ jerk on the campaign trail, who had a complicated relationship with his own father and nonetheless thrust his young children into the spotlight.” Let’s see if he gets treated as harshly as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.).

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) has turned up the heat on Trump repeatedly. “Let’s face it: This president and this administration give me a lot of reasons to be vocal and visible. And I think it’s really important at a time like this for people to see a face like mine, which is obviously a minority face.”

Wait nine or 10 months until the Iowa campaigns heat up. For now: “Joe Biden has yet to enter the 2020 presidential race — he’s been weighing the decision in a closely watched will-he-or-won’t-he saga — but the former vice president still leads the pack in Iowa.”

The prime minister takes heat for putting party over country. “For more than two years, British Prime Minister Theresa May has sought to balance the needs of her country, as she negotiates its exit from the European Union, with that of her party, wherein a fiercely Eurosceptic wing has limited her ability to compromise. Now, with Brexit fast approaching at the end of the month, and May’s attempts at an amicable divorce lacking parliamentary support, the prime minister can choose to delay the withdrawal, currently set for March 29, or lead Britain out of the EU with no deal, which detractors say could leave the country without food, without medicine, without international travel.” Read the whole thing.

