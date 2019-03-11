

Former congressman Beto O'Rourke (D-Tex.) laughs during an interview with Oprah Winfrey on a Times Square stage in New York. (Kathy Willens/AP)

UP: Anticipation of Beto O’Rourke’s entry into the presidential race

DOWN: Any sign of a clear front-runner in the Democratic primary

UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) plan to go after tech monopolies

DOWN: Warren’s standing in the polls

UP: Number of Democratic primary contenders racing to the left

DOWN: Chances Democrats will win with an ultra-progressive candidate in 2020

UP: Likelihood former vice president Joe Biden will run

DOWN: How Biden’s record on crime will be received by African Americans

UP: Number of congressional investigations into Trump

DOWN: Trump’s credibility with voters

UP: Outrage over the sentence for Paul Manafort

DOWN: Confidence in equal justice for rich and poor

UP: Challenges to President Trump’s emergency declaration

DOWN: Credibility of Trump’s claim the wall is being built

UP: Bipartisan queasiness over Trump’s North Korea policy

DOWN: White House candor about what, if anything, was agreed upon at the Vietnam summit

UP: Danger to Trump from investigations by the Southern District of New York

DOWN: Any “red line” for investigating Trump’s finances

UP: Evidence Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner lied about the latter two’s security clearances

DOWN: White House ability to plug leaks

