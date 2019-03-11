UP: Anticipation of Beto O’Rourke’s entry into the presidential race
DOWN: Any sign of a clear front-runner in the Democratic primary
UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) plan to go after tech monopolies
DOWN: Warren’s standing in the polls
UP: Number of Democratic primary contenders racing to the left
DOWN: Chances Democrats will win with an ultra-progressive candidate in 2020
UP: Likelihood former vice president Joe Biden will run
DOWN: How Biden’s record on crime will be received by African Americans
UP: Number of congressional investigations into Trump
DOWN: Trump’s credibility with voters
UP: Outrage over the sentence for Paul Manafort
DOWN: Confidence in equal justice for rich and poor
UP: Challenges to President Trump’s emergency declaration
DOWN: Credibility of Trump’s claim the wall is being built
UP: Bipartisan queasiness over Trump’s North Korea policy
DOWN: White House candor about what, if anything, was agreed upon at the Vietnam summit
UP: Danger to Trump from investigations by the Southern District of New York
DOWN: Any “red line” for investigating Trump’s finances
UP: Evidence Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner lied about the latter two’s security clearances
DOWN: White House ability to plug leaks
