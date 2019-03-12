Opinion writer

* Toluse Olorunnipa and Sean Sullivan report that the Trump budget has set the stage for a stark debate on health care:

A new proposal by President Trump to slash Medicare spending puts Republicans in a political bind ahead of the 2020 election as Democrats are pitching an expansion of the popular health-care program for all Americans. Trump’s 10-year budget unveiled Monday calls for more than $845 billion in reductions for Medicare, aiming to cut “waste, fraud and abuse” in the federal program that gives insurance to older Americans. It’s part of a broader proposed belt-tightening effort after deficits soared during the president’s first two years in office in part due to massive tax cuts for the wealthy. The move immediately tees up a potential messaging battle between Democratic proposals for Medicare-for-all — castigated by Republicans as a socialist boondoggle — and a kind of Medicare-for-less approach focused on cutting back on spending, from the GOP.

I’m pretty sure this is a debate Democrats are eager to have.

* William Booth and Karla Adam report that Theresa May is having another very bad day:

Three years after Britain voted to leave the European Union, lawmakers have failed to agree on how to do it. Parliament overwhelmingly rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s revised Brexit deal on Tuesday in a vote of 391 to 242 — a loss of 149 ballots. The defeat for May and her government was total. Last-minute negotiations with the E.U. were not enough to secure the support of hardliners in the prime minister’s own Conservative Party. With her vision for Brexit defeated for a second time, Parliament will now vote Wednesday on whether to leave the E.U. on schedule, on March 29, without a deal — a scenario that could create economic chaos for Britain and, to lesser degree, Europe.

It may be time for the Queen to step in and declare a royal do-over. She can do that, right?

* Nancy LeTourneau explains how Trump’s budget suggests that what we need is more nuclear weapons and less diplomacy.

* Michael Brice-Saddler and Eli Rosenberg report on the tapes being unearthed of Fox News' Tucker Carlson saying some pretty awful things.

* Eric Boehlert has a good take on why Carlson may actually get the boot from Fox.

* Martin Longman takes issue with Greg’s post from earlier today, and argues that Nancy Pelosi is saying the right things about impeachment.

* Isaac Stanley-Becker reports on a study showing that white Americans create a disproportionate share of air pollution, while blacks and Hispanics suffer a disproportionate amount of harm from it.

* Alec MacGillis reports that Baltimore has been in a spiral of crime and suffering since Freddie Gray's death in 2015.

* Yousef Munayyer argues that the cause of Palestinian rights is gaining more support from young American Jews concerned about inequality.

* Rachel Cohen discusses how women will have to adapt to a post-Roe America.

* Ryan Prior reports that in response to an anti-abortion law, a Democratic state representative in Georgia has introduced a “testicular bill of rights” that would require men to get permission from their partners before getting a prescription for Viagra and mandate a 24-hour waiting period before the purchasing of pornography.

* And Paul LePage of Maine, who used to be America’s Worst Governor™ and is now apparently gunning for America’s Worst Ex-Governor™, says that Democrats get most of their money from Jews. Republicans immediately expressed their outrage at his use of this despicable trope -- just kidding, of course they didn’t.