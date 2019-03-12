

Employees at the Government Publishing Office in Washington arrange copies of the president's FY2020 budget proposal on Monday. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Why the GOP doesn’t just abandon President Trump is beyond me. “Dick Cheney lit into Vice President Mike Pence behind closed doors over the direction of the Trump administration’s foreign policy, flouting a set of agreed-upon subjects and forcing Pence on the defensive over President Donald Trump’s foreign policy.”

Republicans should abandon their gotcha games until they dump their own racists. “ABC News White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl turned the tables on Sarah Huckabee Sanders by asking why Donald Trump has never personally condemned the racist remarks that Rep. Steve King (R-IA) made in January.”

Abandoning any fiscal sense, Trump’s new budget is out. “Mr. Trump’s budget, the largest in federal history, includes a nearly 5 percent increase in military spending — which is more than the Pentagon had asked for — and an additional $8.6 billion for construction of a border wall with Mexico. And it contains what White House officials called a total of $1.9 trillion in cost savings from mandatory safety net programs, like Medicaid and Medicare.” Dead on arrival.

You sort of understand why they abandoned news conferences. “Sarah Sanders declines to say whether Trump thinks Democrats ‘hate Jewish people.' ”

Hey, we’ve abandoned previous experience as a qualification for president, so why not? “Stacey Abrams, a rising star in the Democratic Party, said Monday it was possible she could seek her party’s presidential nomination next year. Abrams’ comment came after an interview at the South by Southwest conference in Texas, where Abrams reportedly said she previously thought 2028 would be the earliest she could run for president, but over Twitter, she clarified: ‘Now 2020 is definitely on the table.’ ”

Beto O’Rourke shouldn’t abandon the idea of running for Senate, instead. “Some professionals who have watched his decision making from afar have started to think of him as a dilettante, roaming the country on road trips searching for epiphanies. They have walked away from interactions with him and his team thinking that after a Senate race that almost overnight took him from being a no-chance nobody to the most famous 2018 candidate in the country, he’s somewhere between confused and conceited.”

They’re determined not to abandon the Midwest this time. “The Democratic National Committee has selected Milwaukee as the site of its national convention, placing a spotlight on a key Midwestern battleground state that Democrats lost for the first time in three decades in 2016 and see as central to the party’s efforts to reclaim the White House.”