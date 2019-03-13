Opinion writer

* This, from a House Judiciary Committee grilling of former acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker, could end up being a big deal:

Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) claims Whitaker “did not deny” that President Trump had called to talk to him about “personnel decisions” involving a federal investigation into hush money payments made to two women who allege they had affairs with Trump. “Mr. Whitaker did not deny that the president called him to discuss the Michael Cohen case and personnel decisions in the Southern District,” Nadler told reporters after questioning Whitaker behind closed doors for roughly two hours. He was referring to the Southern District of New York (SDNY), which has led an investigation into the payments.

The top Republican on the committee, naturally, claims Whitaker said nothing like this. We’ll see where this goes, but as Nicolle Wallace pointed out, this could prove important to the question of whether Trump obstructed justice. Video of Nadler is here. -- gs

* Dan Diamond has a story that is just pure Trump:

The White House's proposed budget includes funding for a small children's health program sought by one of President Donald Trump's golfing buddies: Jack Nicklaus. Under the administration's fiscal 2020 funding plan released Monday, HHS would steer $20 million toward a mobile children's hospital project at Miami's Nicklaus Children's Hospital, named for the legendary golfer. Nicklaus had lobbied Trump on the golf course in Florida, and he met with HHS Secretary Alex Azar and then-OMB Director Mick Mulvaney in Washington, D.C., to request funds, say two individuals with knowledge. Trump personally directed HHS to earmark the funds to help Nicklaus develop mobile children’s hospitals, one individual said.

If this happened under Barack Obama impeachment proceedings would have already begun.

* Karoun Demirjian, Aaron Blake, and Rosalind Helderman report that the GOP effort to prove there was an FBI witch hunt continues to fail:

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page defended herself and the bureau last year against accusations that bias against Donald Trump affected federal investigations of the Trump campaign’s suspected Russia ties and of Hillary Clinton’s emails, according to a transcript released Tuesday by the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. Page, who came to prominence over anti-Trump texts she exchanged with former FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok while both were assigned to the Clinton and Trump investigations, stressed that senior bureau officials were also expressing anti-Clinton animus — but that neither affected how agents working those cases carried out their jobs.

I’m sure they released this thinking it would make Page look bad, but it only succeeded in making them look bad.

* Scott Higham, Sari Horwitz, and Katie Zezima have an epic, deeply reported look at how the Obama administration missed warnings about what would become the fentanyl epidemic.

* Tom Steyer argues that Democrats need to start impeachment proceedings and convince the public they're warranted instead of waiting for the public to come around first.

* Jamil Smith demands a good reason why Trump shouldn't be impeached for the things he has done.

* Radley Balko has a great rejoinder to many of the most prominent anti-immigration arguments that continue to float around.

* Elizabeth Cohen offers another solid response to those who want to restrict immigration to control the country’s demographics.

* Jonathan Chait argues that getting Mitch McConnell to agree to bipartisan compromises is the most unrealistic promise any Democrat running for president is making.

* Peter Beinart has a nice takedown of the idea that Tucker Carlson should be hailed by the left as a dove on military interventions.

* Erik Ortiz looks at a study of 100 million traffic stops demonstrating clear evidence of racial profiling.

* Alexia Fernández Campbell explains just how awful the GOP’s family leave plan is.

* And Steve Benen documents Mike Pompeo’s tendency to just lie about what the Trump administration is doing or what the president has said whenever he gets challenged.