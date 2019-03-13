

Any parent who has gone through the hellish college application process is going to be steamed about this. “The Justice Department on Tuesday charged 50 people — including two television stars — with being part of a long-running bribery scheme to get privileged children with lackluster grades into big-name colleges and universities.”

The Anti-Defamation League is steamed over Trump’s allegations that Democrats are anti-Israel and anti-Jewish. “Responding to Trump’s tweet touting the so-called ‘Jexodus’ movement, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said the Jewish community is harmed and the country grows more divided when anti-Semitism is ‘repeatedly politicized.’ … The comments reflect the uneasiness among some Jewish leaders about Trump’s heated criticism of Democrats for their response to remarks made by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) that were widely criticized as anti-Semitic.” The Jews in Congress are overwhelmingly Democrats; Jews vote overwhelmingly Democratic.

This should get lawmakers and the White House steamed, but oddly the president is mum. “An entrenched, sexist culture at many veterans hospitals is driving away female veterans and lags far behind the gains women have made in the military in recent years, veterans and lawmakers of both parties say. Although the Department of Veterans Affairs has scrambled to adjust to the rising population of female veterans and has made progress — including hiring more women’s health care providers, fixing basic privacy problems in the exam rooms and expanding service to women in rural areas — sexual harassment at department facilities remains a major problem.”

Shareholders are steamed, with good reason. “Google paid former search executive Amit Singhal $35 million in an exit package when he was reportedly forced to resign after a sexual assault investigation, according to court documents released Monday. Details of the exit package were revealed as part of a shareholder lawsuit against the company, one that followed a published report of payouts Google made to executives accused of sexual misconduct.”

If you fancy yourself pro-family, pro-crime-fighting or pro-business, this should get you steamed. “U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services plans to close all its international field offices, according to three people familiar with the decision. The offices — which are located in embassies and consulates around the world — handle everything from immigration applications and fraud detection. In addition, the offices provide expertise to other U.S. government agencies and partner with foreign governments.” Mind-numbing.

I’m sure the state party is steamed about this, but look at the rest of the California Republican Party. “San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is a pro-business, pro-immigrant, common-sense leader of a border city with deep business, social and cultural ties to Mexico. He’s also a Republican, which means he belongs to the political party responsible for a steady stream of hysteria, lies and rage about the Mexicans who are his neighbors and trading partners and the immigrants whom Faulconer has warmly welcomed to town.”

Trump may be steamed when he learns this report must be shared with Congress. "It is [Robert S.] Mueller’s counterintelligence report we should really be anticipating. Done well (and Mueller and his team seem to do everything well), it will provide a much richer, broader narrative description of Russia’s effort to interfere in 2016, the nature of any links or cooperation between the Russians and the Trump campaign, and whether Trump or his associates were witting or unwitting assets for the Russians (including by obstructing the investigation) — as well perhaps as conclusions for action.” Uh-oh.

