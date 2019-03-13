

(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post) (Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Editorial cartoonist

Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort received a total sentence of 7½ years for conspiracy to defraud the United States by illegally lobbying in Ukraine and for witness tampering afterward. The case did not address Manafort’s role in the 2016 meeting in Trump Tower with Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and publicist Rob Goldstone.

