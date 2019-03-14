Opinion writer

* Erica Werner, Seung Min Kim, and John Wagner report that the Senate told President Trump what he could do with his national emergency:

The Senate passed a resolution Thursday to overturn President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, with 12 Republicans joining all Democrats to deliver a bipartisan rebuke to the president. The disapproval resolution passed the House last month, so the 59-41 Senate vote will send the measure to Trump’s desk. Trump has promised to use the first veto of his presidency to strike it down, and Congress does not have the votes to override the veto. “VETO!” Trump tweeted moments after the vote.

Moments later, Ivanka gave the president his afternoon macaroni and cheese and he calmed right down.

* Felicia Sonmez and David Fahrenthold have the latest on Trump's legal troubles:

A New York appellate court ruled Thursday that President Trump must face a defamation lawsuit filed by former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos, one of about a dozen women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct shortly before the 2016 election. The ruling means that attorneys for Zervos may have the opportunity to question Trump under oath in the coming months. The current schedule sets a deadline of June 28 for depositions, with document and electronic discovery expected to be concluded by the end of July. Trump has called Zervos and the other women who made accusations against him “liars,” prompting Zervos to file a lawsuit in 2017. Trump’s attorneys have tried unsuccessfully to block the suit, arguing that the president is immune from such lawsuits in state court. In its ruling Thursday, a panel of New York appellate judges rejected that argument, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Clinton v. Jones, which established that presidents can be sued while in office for unofficial acts. Two of the five judges on the panel dissented in part.

This is a good reminder that over a dozen women have accused the president of sexual misconduct.

* Julie Bykowicz reports on the big Democratic donors looking to spend $130 million in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Florida to help defeat Trump.

* Helaine Olen explains how the cuts to food stamps the Trump administration wants would harm the economy.

* Jeff Hauser and Eleanor Eagan argue that Rep. Richard Neal, the chair of the House Ways & Means Committee, is already screwing up the process to get President Trump's tax returns.

* Bob Moser explains why "electability" is the last thing Democratic primary voters should think about.

* Michael J. Stern explains how sentencing decisions like the one in the Manafort case are so often based not on justice but on luck.

* Nihal Krishan says both parties use dark money in elections, but only one is trying to close the loopholes in the law that make it possible

* Simon Rosenberg looks at how far the GOP has fallen in the Southwest, and what that means for Democrats going forward.

* Sean McElwee explains why primary challenges could be coming for congressional Democrats in 2020.

* Clare Malone runs through how Beto O’Rourke could become the Democratic presidential nominee.

* And Adam Serwer examines the roots of the idea, embraced by both Hitler and today’s white nationalists, that the white race is perpetually on the verge of extinction.