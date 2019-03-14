

President Trump listens during a White House briefing on Wednesday. (Al Drago/Bloomberg News)

Opinion writer

There is no way, then, for President Trump to avoid the Senate’s rebuke. “Senate Republicans say talks to find a way to stop a House-passed resolution disapproving of President Trump’s emergency border declaration are collapsing amid Republican divisions over what some see as a breach of separation of powers.”

This is no way to conduct airline safety — dawdling until every other country acts. “President Trump announced that the United States was grounding Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft, reversing an earlier decision by American regulators to keep the jets flying in the wake of a second deadly crash in Ethiopia. The Federal Aviation Administration had for days resisted calls to ground the plane even as safety regulators in some 42 countries had banned flights by the jets.” What if, God forbid, another accident had occurred before Trump was forced to act?

There’s no way to predict if he’ll soar to the top of the field or fizzle. “Beto O’Rourke has begun quietly reaching out to state Democrats in advance of his first trip to Iowa as a presumptive presidential candidate, personally calling high-profile figures in Iowa, including former Gov. Tom Vilsack, according to two sources familiar with his calls.”

No way to avoid talking about the college admissions scandal. “The nation is rightfully outraged after [Tuesday’s] news, which exposed 1) how the wealthy have tried to take advantage of the system, and 2) how another American institution (higher education) has let us down. Get ready for the 2020 candidates to seize on it.” I’d like to hear some concrete plans.

There is no way for colleges and universities to avoid some soul-searching and reform. “This case should open the eyes of the people who haven’t yet learned to use their families as weapons in their ongoing fight to maintain privilege. The core of the problem that emerges with rising inequality is that it makes everybody unreasonable. And it’s a very short step from unreasonable to flat-out immoral.”

There was no way they subject the country to a no-deal exit. Is Brexit dead? “Parliament on Wednesday voted that Britain should not leave the European Union — ever — without a proper withdrawal, signaling that the lawmakers will also ask European leaders to delay Brexit.” It’s time to dump the whole failed gambit (Brexit, not the E.U.).

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) says there’s no way to survive politically if Trump pardons Paul Manafort. “Pardoning Manafort would be seen as a political disaster for the President. There may come a day down the road, after the politics have changed that you’d want to consider an application of him like everybody else, but now would be a disaster.”