* Yup, President Trump treated the New Zealand massacre exactly as we expected him to:

President Trump said Friday he does not believe white nationalism is a rising global threat after a gunman who espoused that ideology massacred 49 Muslims at mosques in New Zealand during their afternoon prayers. “I don’t really,” Trump said when asked at the White House whether white nationalists were a growing global threat. “I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems. It’s certainly a terrible thing.”... Trump’s remarks came during an Oval Office ceremony he held to issue his first veto of a resolution blocking him from moving money around to build a wall along the southern border aimed at keeping out undocumented immigrants.

There will be a lot of scrutiny of this matter in coming days that just might make Trump’s comments look even worse in retrospect than they already do. -- gs

* Anne Gearan and Devlin Barrett report that Trump has now issued his first veto:

President Trump issued the first veto of his presidency Friday to secure federal money for a border wall he promised as a candidate and considers a crucial priority for reelection, capping a week of confrontation with both political parties. “Today I am vetoing this resolution. Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution and I have the duty to veto it,” Trump said in the Oval Office. Twelve Republicans had joined Democrats to challenge Trump over his declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, which would allow the president to circumvent Congress and spend billions on wall construction. The rare rebuke from members of his own party was symbolically important, but Congress does not have the votes to overturn Trump’s veto.

This is what passes for a legislative victory for Trump these days.

* Nick Miroff reports on the new means by which families fleeing Guatemala are getting themselves to the U.S. border:

Criminal organizations in Mexico have mounted a lucrative new smuggling operation that uses express buses to deliver Guatemalan migrant families to the U.S. border in a matter of days, making the journey faster, easier and safer, according to U.S. law enforcement reports and U.S. and Guatemalan officials. The smugglers entice families with promises their journey will be free of the perils usually associated with travel to the U.S. border, along with assurances that by turning themselves in to U.S. authorities they will be released into the country within days. Paying up to $7,000 per adult with child, families are transported to staging areas at ranches and hotels in southern Mexico, where they are organized into bus groups and rushed north along Mexican highways, “stopping only for food, fuel and bathroom breaks,” according to the U.S. law enforcement documents. The model particularly appeals to families by minimizing some of the more intimidating and unsavory aspects of traditional Mexican smuggling operations, known for cramming migrants into squalid stash houses, where Central Americans are regularly abused and extorted for additional payments. The busing system has skirted those dangers, generating few reports of violence or mistreatment, U.S. officials say.

Well that all seems very ... orderly.

* Natasha Bertrand reports that Robert Mueller may yet have more grounds to go after Paul Manafort.

* Mehdi Hasan has a good roundup of the ways U.S. politicians cavalierly traffic in Islamophobia.

* Elizabeth Bruenig argues that the attack in New Zealand provides yet more evidence of how thoughtless and shallow evil turns out to be.

* Margaret Sullivan argues that it’s time for social media companies to stop enabling attacks like this one to occur with the help of their platforms.

* Jed Shugerman argues that the New York district attorney's charges against Manafort could get tossed out of court on double jeopardy grounds.

* Gabriel Debenedetti reports that Howard Schultz and his team think that the fact that everyone hates him is proof that he's on to something and his presidential campaign should continue.

* Amy Walter looks at how the battleground map will change from 2016 to 2020.

* Gershom Gorenberg looks at how the Trump administration is trying to help Benjamin Netanyahu get reelected.

* And Reis Thebault profiles Andrew Yang, the Democratic presidential candidate you haven’t heard of.