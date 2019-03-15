

Of all the offensive bile Tucker Carlson eructed over his years chatting on the radio with “Bubba the Love Sponge,” nothing could compete with his observations about Iraqis. “Iraq is a crappy place filled with a bunch of, you know, semiliterate primitive monkeys — that’s why it wasn’t worth invading,” said Carlson in one of the chats, which took place between 2006 and 2011, years after the invasion of Iraq.

In a 2006 exchange, Carlson all but declared his own war against the country:

CO-HOST: Well, here's the deal, everybody. These Arabs in Iraq aren't playing. We're the only ones that are playing. CO-HOST: They don't like us. CO-HOST: We are the only ones that are playing over there. They're not playing. TUCKER CARLSON: They're also so just awful. Just awful. CO-HOST: They're animals, dude. They are. CARLSON: I hate the war. You know, I'm not defending the war in any way, but I just have zero sympathy for them or their culture. A culture where people just don't use toilet paper or forks. CO-HOST: And the way they treat women -- you know, I agree with you. Their culture is -- but you’re in their homeland, and you’re over there as an American, who they hate, and they want nothing more than the Americans off of their soil, so they’re not going to play games. CARLSON: The second we -- they can just shut the fuck up and obey, is my view. And, you know, the second we leave, they’re going to be calling for us to return because they can’t govern themselves.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes observed:

It's not an exaggeration to say this is literally the worst way to think and talk about a group of people. It's the way that Nazis and Klansmen think and talk. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 13, 2019

So the Erik Wemple Blog asked Fareed Yasseen, the Iraqi ambassador to the United States, what he thought of Carlson’s comments. He responded, “I would just like to state: Everybody with a modicum of culture refers to Iraq as the cradle of civilization. It is the ancestors of the Iraqis whom Mr. Carlson describes as being illiterate who invented writing,” said Yasseen. “Words that are as egregious as those he said only incriminate and denigrate the person who said them.”

Faced with the Media Matters scoop, Carlson this week has refused to “bow to the mob” — though his real nemesis is his own, unapologetic self. We’ve asked Fox News for comment on this matter and will update if we hear back. Chances are good that Carlson won’t cop to feeling self-denigrated.

