

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) voted Thursday for a resolution to annul President Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the southwest border. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Opinion writer

President Trump really hasn’t moved the needle, thankfully. “Nearly 80 percent of Americans believe that immigrants are ‘no more to blame for crime than other groups,’ according to a poll released on Thursday. . . .Of the 18 countries surveyed, U.S. respondents had the second highest belief that immigrants are no more to blame, trailing only Canada, where 80 percent of respondents believe that immigrants are no more to blame.” Actually, the correct answer is that they commit fewer crimes.

This will move the gun debate into new territory: the courts (like cigarettes). “The Connecticut Supreme Court dealt a major blow to the firearms industry on Thursday, clearing the way for a lawsuit against the companies that manufactured and sold the semiautomatic rifle used by the gunman in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.”

Moving the meeting doesn’t suggest that a deal is imminent. “A meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping to sign an agreement to end their trade war won’t occur this month and is more likely to happen in April at the earliest, three people familiar with the matter said. Despite claims of progress in talks by both sides, a hoped-for summit at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort will now take place at the end of April if it happens at all.”

The youth vote probably won’t move to a single candidate. “The competition might be especially spirited for younger voters. [Sen. Bernie] Sanders [I-Vt.], despite his own age, dominated this demographic in 2016 with his crusty authenticity; he won more than 70 percent of those ages 18 to 34, according to the cumulative exit poll. With his mastery of social media, and his skill at framing choices more in terms of values than policies, [Democrat Beto] O’Rourke in Texas displayed an electric capacity to mobilize young people: He carried more than 70 percent of voters under 30 in his Senate race.”

And you wonder why women moved out of the GOP en masse. “Sen. Kamala [D.] Harris [D-Calif.] on Thursday called out Vice President Mike Pence for limiting his one-on-one meetings with women, saying the practice is ‘outrageous.’ ” Sure is.

These guys won’t move a muscle without asking Trump for permission. “The capitulations from [Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.)] are only disappointing because we had reason to expect better. Folks like [Sen Ted Cruz (R-Tex.)], on the other hand, don’t even really disappoint any more: the cocky Founders-quoting firebrand of yesteryear traded in his tight-lipped, finger-wagging Constitutionaler-Than-Thou routine to cheerlead for Trump ages ago.” Actually none of them surprise me.

If they only had the nerve to move for a second referendum, this nightmare would end. “British lawmakers voted Thursday to seek to delay Brexit — maybe for weeks, maybe for months — after Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans for leaving the European Union have been repeatedly rejected by a raucous Parliament trying to wrest control from her.”