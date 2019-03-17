

People hold signs as they attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on March 17. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

Who said it?

1. “I think the president is using language that emboldens them. He’s not creating them. … That kind of language from the person who probably has the loudest microphone on the planet Earth is hurtful and dangerous, and it tends to incite violence.”

2. “For me, it was about the separation of powers.”

3. “I’ve long thought that his personal and direct attacks on Sen. McCain was one of the most detestable things about President Trump’s conduct as a candidate.”

4. “At the very least, [Trump] is dividing people. They are using him as an excuse. And he … should be giving strong statements, public speeches defending Muslims in this world.”

5. “No one will ever love you the way they loved my father.... I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine?”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.