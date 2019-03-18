Opinion writer

* Matt Viser reports that Beto O'Rourke's launch seems to be going well:

Beto O’Rourke reported raising more than $6.1 million during the first 24 hours of his presidential campaign, a record-setting haul that narrowly tops the amount announced by Sen. Bernie Sanders and dwarfs everyone else in the 2020 field. O’Rourke was a fundraising juggernaut during his U.S. Senate race in Texas last year, but there were significant questions about whether that would translate to a national campaign where he was running against fellow Democrats, not Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. The answer appears to be yes. O’Rourke’s campaign said he raised $6,136,763 from donations that came from all 50 states, D.C., and every U.S. territory.

At that rate, he’ll raise a couple billion dollars by the end of the primaries!

* Felicia Sonmez reports on a prominent Republican obviously disgusted with the president:

Former president George W. Bush, making a rare public appearance on Monday, greeted new U.S. citizens and described immigration as “a blessing and a strength,” a message that sharply contrasts with President Trump’s rhetoric on the issue. Bush made the remarks at a naturalization ceremony at the Bush Institute in Dallas. More than four dozen immigrants from 22 countries were sworn in during the ceremony, at which former first lady Laura Bush also delivered remarks. “America’s elected representatives have a duty to regulate who comes in and when,” the former president said. “In meeting this responsibility, it helps to remember that America’s immigrant history made us who we are. Amid all the complications of policy, may we never forget that immigration is a blessing and a strength.”

I didn’t have a lot of good things to say about Bush in the eight years he was in office, but on this he’s sincere, and correct.

* Christina Goldbaum reports on how Trump’s immigration crackdown is making life difficult for farmers.

* David Leonhardt says we should stop pretending that there's any doubt about whether Trump encourages violence.

* Molly Hensley-Clancy reports that in Iowa, Beto O’Rourke isn’t meeting with the same criticism he’s getting from the Twitter cognoscenti.

* Martin Lederman has a useful and nuanced answer to the question of how much of Mueller’s findings we’ll get to see.

* Ishaan Tharoor examines the threads connecting the New Zealand terrorist’s ideology and the president’s anti-immigrant rhetoric.

* David Atkins has a good take on how Islamic terrorism and white supremacist terrorism are two sides of the same coin.

* Wajahat Ali explains how this attack was the result of what is now a global anti-Muslim ideology being fed by supposedly mainstream figures.

* Ben Casselman and Jim Tankersley report that the economics profession may be finally starting to grapple with the rampant sexism women economists are subjected to.

* At the American Prospect, I considered the problems presented by Beto O’Rourke’s desire for “unity.”

* And Laura Strickler pores over Ben Carson’s schedule and finds the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development taking a lot of me time, between meetings with the “My Pillow” guy.