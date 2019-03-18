

President Trump amplifies Islamophobia. “Fox News bumps ‘Judge Jeanine’ after remarks about Rep. Omar’s hijab. Trump wants her back on air.”

Trump’s amplifies tasteless political rhetoric. “Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) on Sunday called on President Donald Trump to apologize for trashing the late John McCain on Twitter during the weekend, and backed the departed Arizona Republican for delivering to the FBI the so-called dossier on Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.”

The college admissions scandal amplifies issues regarding class and race. “The outrage over the scam laid out by federal prosecutors has opened a new battleground in the affirmative action war. Opponents of the policy say the allegations bolster their arguments that elite colleges can’t be trusted to vet students impartially. Defenders of racial preferences say, ‘There’s a lot more kids at elite colleges because their parents are rich than because they’re brown or black.’”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) knocks Trump for amplifying racial and religious hatred. “His rhetoric doesn’t help. . . . At the very least he is dividing me.”

Unfortunately, Chris Wallace’s network amplifies Trump’ rhetoric. “On Sunday morning’s edition of Fox News Sunday, Wallace was careful to place blame for the shooting — which killed 49 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand — squarely on the terrorist who carried out the act, but called out Trump’s history of stoking anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant sentiments in language similar to the killer’s.”

Trump’s not the only politician who amplifies hateful messages. “An anti-immigration lawmaker in Australia who has been criticized for blaming Muslim immigration for Friday’s New Zealand shootings struck a teenager who smashed an egg on his head in Melbourne on Saturday.”

Beto O’Rourke confesses to white privilege and then amplifies it. “I’ll tell you I also happen to be the only candidate from the United States/Mexico border at a time that that dominates so much of our national conversation and legislative efforts and the things that the president talks about. There’s one candidate who’s there who can talk about the profoundly positive impact that immigrants have had on our safety and our security, as well as our success and our strength” Um, Julian Castro? Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)?