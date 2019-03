Ann Telnaes/ The Washington Post (Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Editorial cartoonist

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared that her country’s gun laws will be changed after the massacre in Christchurch. Meanwhile, in the United States, all we hear after every mass shooting are worthless thoughts and prayers from our representatives.

