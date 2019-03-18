

President Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 2. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Sanford J. Ungar, president emeritus of Goucher College, is director of the Free Speech Project at Georgetown University.

President Trump says he is concerned about the condition of free speech on American college and university campuses. He vowed on March 2 to sign an executive order that would tie federal research funding to the institutions’ support for freedom of expression.

I agree there is a problem, and I have a few incidents to suggest the president look into.

Consider the Princeton University professor who in 2017 canceled a speech at the University of California at San Diego, saying she had been the object of death threats. What seemed to provoke the problem? Cellphone videos of a commencement address that the professor, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, had given at Hampshire College in Massachusetts, during which she had harshly criticized Trump, went viral online and found their way onto television.

During a career fair at California State Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo, Calif., last April, in an incident reminiscent of the 1960s, a small contingent of student peace activists attempted to disrupt access to representatives of Raytheon, a defense contractor. The students handed out leaflets, sang and filmed their own protest — only to be the subject of a Cal Poly investigation (which was later dropped) for violating the university’s code of conduct.

Then there was the adjunct professor of American history at Fresno State University, Lars Maischak, who lost his job in 2017 after sending a hostile tweet about Trump. The same year, during a commencement ceremony at Sonoma State University in northern California, student Dee Dee Simpson read an original poem passionately criticizing police violence against African Americans — stirring complaints from parents, who received an apology from the university’s president, Judy Sakaki.

These are just a few of the more than 200 incidents that undergraduate students working with me on the Free Speech Project at Georgetown University have documented over the past year and a half.

We are examining threats to free speech in education and civil society, and at various levels of government. These days, it is difficult to keep up. Some of the threats are profound, and some are petty, but one thing is clear: There is an epidemic of challenges to free and open expression across the political spectrum.

That contradicts the implicit premise of the president’s vow to withhold federal grants, delivered during a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference: that only conservative speech is threatened on college campuses. It was at the CPAC gathering that Trump literally hugged the American flag.

The work of the Free Speech Project, along with my own experience in higher education over the past three decades, reveals that some speakers on the right — especially those who have mastered the profitable art of public disruption — are indeed harassed and silenced from time to time.

But the issue is infinitely more complex than widely portrayed: Speakers with a liberal, or just a mainstream, agenda are often challenged, too, though those incidents generally draw less attention.

If there is any development in this arena that should be attracting more widespread concern, it is the extent to which free expression and factual inquiry are now especially under attack in U.S. high schools — public, private and parochial alike — as documented in our Free Speech Tracker.

During last year’s graduation season, speeches delivered by valedictorians at high schools across the country were sometimes cut short or canceled altogether if they seemed to be wading into areas of potential controversy.

In Petaluma, Calif., for example, the microphone was turned off just as a Stanford-bound speaker began to discuss her school’s handling of sexual assault cases. (Lulabel Seitz’s speech has since attracted more than 400,000 views on YouTube.)

Valedictorian Christian Bales had cleared the text of his speech in advance with administrators at his high school in Covington, Ky., but when he arrived at the graduation ceremony last May, he learned his address had been canceled. He had planned on praising youth advocacy, including that of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., who had launched a movement to end gun violence after a mass shooting at their school. Bales ended up giving the speech outside the ceremony, using a megaphone.

Another widespread form of high school speech restriction: censorship of student newspapers. Such censorship has included administrators at a school in Arkansas blocking news coverage of illegal transfers by football players, and similar coverage of why teachers or students suspected of sexual misconduct had disappeared from schools in Indiana, Utah and Vermont.

High school graduates arrive at college with many different understandings of what free speech means and how it should be protected, but it would not be surprising if the students affected by these incidents felt cynical about the president’s pious words.

Trump has given no reason to believe he genuinely wants to protect all campus speech — rather than just speech he agrees with. And until he explains who would be empowered to determine which colleges no longer qualify for federal funds and why, his threatened executive order will be meaningless, if it ever emerges at all.

Read more:

Musa al-Gharbi: Trump’s proposal to enforce campus free speech will only hurt conservatives

Anne Applebaum: The new censors won’t delete your words — they’ll drown them out

Catherine Rampell: Free-speech conservatives, this is your call to arms

Mitch Daniels: Free speech’s worst enemies aren’t who you’d expect