UP: Threat of white-nationalist terrorism
DOWN: President Trump’s concern about white-nationalist terrorism
UP: New Zealand’s determination to remove weapons of war
DOWN: Republicans’ willingness to stand up to the National Rifle Association
UP: Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s fundraising
DOWN: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) failing to release his taxes
UP: Criticism of universities’ admission processes
DOWN: The pretense that university admissions is a meritocracy
UP: Universities’ responsibility for increasing class and income inequality
DOWN: Allowing universities to keep their admissions system secret
UP: Number of Senate Republicans standing up to President Trump
DOWN: Likelihood the GOP would ever vote to remove Trump
UP: Congressional opposition to Trump’s Saudi policy
DOWN: Allowing Jared Kushner to negotiate privately with the Saudis, without embassy staff
UP: Criticism of the delay in grounding the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet
DOWN: Confidence in Trump’s regulatory decisions
UP: Size of the debt
DOWN: Fiscal conservatives
UP: Backlash over Trump’s Medicare cuts
DOWN: Republicans who want to run on cutting Medicare
