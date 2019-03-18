

Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. (iStock)

Opinion writer

UP: Threat of white-nationalist terrorism

DOWN: President Trump’s concern about white-nationalist terrorism

UP: New Zealand’s determination to remove weapons of war

DOWN: Republicans’ willingness to stand up to the National Rifle Association

UP: Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s fundraising

DOWN: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) failing to release his taxes

UP: Criticism of universities’ admission processes

DOWN: The pretense that university admissions is a meritocracy

UP: Universities’ responsibility for increasing class and income inequality

DOWN: Allowing universities to keep their admissions system secret

UP: Number of Senate Republicans standing up to President Trump

DOWN: Likelihood the GOP would ever vote to remove Trump

UP: Congressional opposition to Trump’s Saudi policy

DOWN: Allowing Jared Kushner to negotiate privately with the Saudis, without embassy staff

UP: Criticism of the delay in grounding the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet

DOWN: Confidence in Trump’s regulatory decisions

UP: Size of the debt

DOWN: Fiscal conservatives

UP: Backlash over Trump’s Medicare cuts

DOWN: Republicans who want to run on cutting Medicare

Read more:

Megan McArdle: Mass murderers crave publicity. Maybe giving them less would be helpful.

Henry Olsen: Now more than ever, Trump must protect and stand by Muslims

Megan McArdle: The college admissions scam reveals a truth about our self-perpetuating elites

Max Boot: The GOP’s declaration of moral bankruptcy

Jennifer Rubin: Get ready for Pete Buttigieg