

Dina Mays, a worker at the General Motors Powertrain Transmission plant in Toledo, on March 6. (Rebecca Cook/Reuters)

President Trump’s raging about illegal immigrants hurts rural America. “Dairy farmers face particular challenges because without American workers, they have no alternative to migrant labor. The government program that brings in legal temporary workers does so only for seasonal workers and dairy farming is a year-round activity. . . . Deportations have been a concern for New York’s farmers and farm workers since the early 2000s, when the sudden enforcement of immigration laws led to a rash of immigration enforcement activities on farms across the state.”

She might be all the rage in the media, but not so much back home. “By a 67-21 percent margin, New Yorkers say that Amazon cancelling its planned second headquarters in Queens was bad for New York. . . . Voters say the biggest villain was Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Only 12 percent call her hero, while 38 percent label her a villain.”

Trump’s rage tweeting reminds us what an awful human being he his. “ABC host Meghan McCain on Monday said President Donald Trump lives a ‘pathetic life’ obsessing over her father and other political rivals, returning rhetorical fire against the president after he lashed out against the late Sen. John McCain over the weekend amid a rant-filled Twitter spree.” Yup.

Instead of raging over the unfairness of the electoral college, voters can effectively bypass it. “Colorado could be part of voting history next general election day, joining 11 other states looking to ensure that their electoral college votes echo the will of the American majority to elect the next president. Gov. Jared Polis signed a law Friday that would allot the state’s electoral college votes to whichever candidate won the national popular vote.”

Raging at labor leaders in Ohio might not endear Trump to blue-collar workers. “President Trump blamed a small-town union leader Sunday for not doing enough to save a General Motors factory in Lordstown, Ohio, that shuttered on March 6, causing about 5,400 job losses in a struggling part of the country. . . .Trump has used this tactic of lashing out at a local union leader before when blue-collar jobs that he promised to save ended up going away.”

Trump is no longer the rage in Wisconsin. “Voters who supported Barack Obama in 2012 and then Donald Trump in 2016 are sick of Trump, saying in a focus group here that they’re getting tired of his ‘lies’ and the way he treats people. . . . While politics certainly plays a role for these swing voters, Trump’s personality seems to be getting in his own way — and they’re less inclined to look the other way again in 2020.”

Peter Wehner observes Trump’s rage-filled Twitter tantrums have gotten worse. “It doesn’t take a person with an advanced degree in psychology to see Trump’s narcissism and lack of empathy, his vindictiveness and pathological lying, his impulsivity and callousness, his inability to be guided by norms, or his shamelessness and dehumanization of those who do not abide his wishes. His condition is getting worse, not better—and there are now fewer people in the administration able to contain the president and act as a check on his worst impulses.”