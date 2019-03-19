

From left, Greenville (Miss.) Mayor Errick Simmons, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Mable Starks, former chief executive of Mississippi Action for Community Education, tour Central Avenue from Poplar Street in Greenville, Miss., on Monday. (Bill Johnson/The Democrat-Times via AP)

Democratic primary voters seeking substance could have found plenty of meaty policy talk Monday night. Both Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) demonstrated their grasp of an array of complex topics.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Hardball” from Iowa, Booker delivered one of his most impressive performances to date, talking about everything from a pardon for President Trump (wait for the Mueller report, he said, but no pardon for rich, entitled presidents) to Amazon [founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos, who owns the Post], which Booker wanted to come to Newark. He proudly declared himself a capitalist but made clear that we cannot let corporations “socialize” their costs (e.g. pollute rivers) or monopolize markets. He resisted the siren call for court-packing, preferring to look at ideas for limiting Supreme Court justices’ terms. He sprinkled in some details about farmers’ financial woes (always a good move in Iowa) and all the while adhered to his optimistic message and promise to reunite the country. If you wanted a young, hopeful and energetic candidate — but one with executive experience as a troubled city’s mayor and a reputation for working across the aisle (e.g. criminal justice reform) — you’d find Booker’s performance compelling. (He maintained a good balance between jovial storytelling and impassioned idealism.)

Monday night afforded Warren an opportunity to shine at a CNN town hall hosted by Jake Tapper. She expounded at length on her housing legislation (“it says for people who are living in formerly red-lined areas there are going to be some special assistance for first-time home buyers, for people who got cheated in the run-up to the housing crash and lost their homes, [they’ll get] special assistance for folks to get that first home”) and clarified that her Medicare-for-all includes intermediary steps (“Some folks are talking about, let’s start lowering the age. Maybe bringing it down to 60, 55, 50. That helps cover people who are most at risk”), making clear that universal coverage is her goal. She wants a commission to study reparations, repeal of all voter suppression laws, abolition of the electoral college and creation of a wealth tax.

One had the sense that there is not a single substantial issue that Warren has not thought deeply about and come up with a proposed solution. She’s far and away the most wonkish candidate, and the one with the most comprehensive agenda. What was new about her appearance was the degree to which she opened up about her family and faith. She delivered a high-octane mini-sermon:

One doesn’t normally associate her with stirring rhetoric, but she certainly connected with and moved the audience.

Warren is no Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). She declares herself in favor of “markets with rules.” She is sunny and occasionally lighthearted, never grumpy. She can boast of specific legislation she carried and Republicans with whom she had worked. She’s talking about “fundamental change” but within the context of fixing (e.g. ethics reform) — and not blowing up — government as we know it. For those bent on slapping a label on their foreheads (socialist) that scares most Americans and matching Trump’s angry populism (but from the left), there’s no one like Sanders. For other Democrats on the progressive wing of the party, it’s hard to figure out why they wouldn’t pick Warren over Sanders. Maybe with more exposure for Warren, as through Monday’s town hall, these voters will reconsider.

One thing that unites Booker and Warren is the sense that they care about governance, have made the effort to learn a lot about issues of consequence and are not getting by on platitudes. These are serious grown-ups to whom Democrats should give serious consideration — and against whom they should measure other candidates’ preparation and knowledge.

