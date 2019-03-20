

George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, attends the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 17, 2017. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

George Conway is ready and willing to take on President Trump. “Congratulations! You just guaranteed that millions of more people are going to learn about narcissistic personality disorder and malignant narcissism! Great job!” Conway 2020?

Maybe the country is ready to tackle climate change. "It’s not just the Green New Deal. Around the country, the loose alliance of politicians, activists, and organizations concerned about climate change is mobilizing. They are deploying a new set of strategies aimed at changing the minds—or at least the behaviors—of a large swath of Americans, including utility managers, school principals, political donors, and rank-and-file voters.”

And yet no Republicans are ready to condemn Trump for slandering a dead war hero. “MSNBC Panel Shreds Trump’s Attacks on McCain: ‘It is Beneath the Office of the President.'”

Are universities finally ready to reform? “The leeway coaches get in recruiting has long been a point of discussion in higher education circles. But after federal investigators last week revealed a broad admissions cheating scandal, a number of colleges began asking hard questions about how they evaluate athletic applicants and oversee the chosen few whom coaches recommend for admission.” Here’s an idea: Insist everyone get into school on their own merit.

I think we’re ready for a president who doesn’t whine. “President Donald Trump aired a litany of grievances on Tuesday, claiming he has a ‘stacked deck’ against him in 2020, putting down his top aide’s husband as a ‘total loser’ and renewing his attacks on the late Sen. John McCain. … Taken together, Trump’s scattershot comments paint a picture of a president who constantly feels under-appreciated and under siege as he obsesses over his upcoming reelection bid."

The special counsel was ready to go after Trump associates from the get-go. “Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III obtained court-approved warrants to search the emails of President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen in July 2017 as his office investigated whether Cohen had illegally worked for foreign entities, according to newly unsealed documents illustrating how the investigation moved quickly and quietly to scour the digital trails of the president’s associates.”

Beto O’Rourke better be ready for attacks from the left. “Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke campaigned during his 2012 congressional race on a platform that called for ‘significant’ spending cuts and tax increases to balance the federal budget, along with possibly changing Social Security to address the United States’ ‘extravagant government’ and ‘out of control’ debt.”

