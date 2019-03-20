

A first printing of the Declaration of Independence is displayed at an auction house in Boston in May 2000. (Elise Amendola/AP)

Last week, the Senate followed the House and voted 59 to 41 to terminate President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency along the U.S.-Mexico border. That was a good day for our democracy. But exactly how much legislative pride is left in Congress? This is the question we get to answer next.

On Saturday, the House will bring the measure back, seeking to override President Trump’s veto. The resolution originally passed the House by a vote of 245 to 182, but now needs 290 votes to override the veto. Does that sound like a political impossibility? Indeed, fewer than 5 percent of vetoes have been overridden since 1789.

Still, though, this is a moment to find out what is truly in our representatives’ hearts. Does the spirit of the American Revolution beat there still or is it gone? Given a second chance, just how many of those 182 House members will keep their names on the record as supporting the remarkable diminishing of congressional power brought about by the president’s declaration?

Hidden in plain sight, in a far more encouraging declaration — the Declaration of Independence — is an important message the Founding Fathers left for posterity.

Take a look at the list of grievances the colonists drew up to charge King George III with tyranny. There are 18 charges (be careful in counting: the thirteenth is super long, with many sub-parts). On this list, the power and importance of legislatures have pride of place. The first seven grievances concern the king’s interference with lawmaking. For that matter, the first charge is simply that the king “has refused to assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good.” The next six grievances all detail the several further ways the king was diminishing the power of colonial legislatures.

These seven grievances are followed by two others complaining about the king’s administration of judicial powers, and then another nine that castigate his misuse of executive power. In other words, the focus on three distinct types of power — legislative, judicial, and executive — did not arrive with the Constitution. It had already framed the decision about revolution.

So what was at the very top of the list of concerns when the colonists voted to break away from England? The erosion of the power of their legislatures. The freedom of the people and our status as free and equal citizens depends on our representation in a healthy legislature that forms the first branch of government.

Yet here we are now, almost 250 years later, with a legislature whose powers have eroded and that is, of late, also largely dysfunctional. So much for the foundation of our freedom.

Congress has the power to reverse this. All its members have to do is cast their votes — and to not pretend this vote doesn’t matter or kick the issue down the road to a future amendment of the Emergency Declarations law. Is there life left in the spirit of the American Revolution? If so, then exactly how much? In whose hearts, exactly, does it still beat? In whose has that light expired?

For the House, at least, we will know with Saturday’s vote.

