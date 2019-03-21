

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), then the Republican nominee for president, speaks at a rally in Tampa in November 2008. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Opinion writer

One terrible consequence of working for President Trump: You lose your soul. “Kellyanne Conway Defends Trump Amid Feud With Her Husband: ‘You Think He Should Just Take That Sitting Down?’” Siding with Trump over her husband has to be a new low.

The terrible timidity of the Republican Party makes Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) the exception, not the rule. The senator blasted Trump’s attack on a dead war hero, former senator John McCain. “'It’s deplorable what he said. . . . It will be deplorable seven months from now if he says it again, and I will continue to speak out.”

A spine is a terrible thing to lose. “Amazingly, few of the late senator’s Republican colleagues were willing to defend their friend’s honor. (Mitt Romney defended McCain’s legacy in clear terms but stayed safely ambiguous on Trump’s moral culpability.) Meghan McCain was left on her own to stand up to the president’s abhorrent behavior. Which she did, admirably. Trump responded by retweeting someone else’s attack on Meghan McCain.”

Trump vows to keep the terrible trade policy that inflicts harm on Americans — especially his supporters. “President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States will not immediately lift tariffs on $250 million worth of Chinese goods even if a trade deal with Beijing is reached in coming weeks.” Huh?!

You can have a lot of terrible faults, but a lack of electability is a dealbreaker for Democrats. “One of the arguments Bernie Sanders’ fans made during the 2016 Democratic primary was that he was more electable than Hillary Clinton. His favorable ratings with the general electorate were far higher than Hillary Clinton’s. Indeed, Sanders maintained fairly high favorable ratings with all voters as late as 2018. Sanders’ popularity among all voters seems to be declining considerably in the last few months, however.”

We have a terrible allocation of resources and focus. “In a huge and open nation, there will never be enough money, gates, guns, or guards to run down every potential threat. Homeland security works when we adhere to proven principles of law enforcement, national security, and disaster management, and when we integrate those principles with the best data science and other technological innovations available and update them constantly. We get into trouble when political ideology is thrown into the mix. A stubborn or willful misreading of the threat environment leads to poor management of resources and results in failure. And in this regard, I regret to say, we are backsliding terribly.” Read the whole thing.

Picking a running mate early normally would be a terrible idea, and convey both presumptuousness and panic — except when that running mate is a superstar. “In the end, Biden may not go in this direction (or even run for president, for that matter), and [Stacey] Abrams might not even be interested in it. But until one or the other of them rules it out, the speculation will continue. It really is hard to imagine a better tonic for the things that politically ail Uncle Joe than having Stacey Abrams at his side on the tough road ahead.”