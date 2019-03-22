Opinion writer

Many of us can’t wait for this presidency to be over. “George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, lashed out at President Trump in a new series of tweets early Thursday, saying that he is a liar and ‘the worst kind of dumb.’”

Could this ever pass here over the objections of the gun lobby? “Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand on Thursday announced a national ban on all military-style semiautomatic weapons, all high-capacity ammunition magazines and all parts that allow weapons to be modified into the kinds of guns used to kill 50 people at two mosques in Christchurch last week.”

This is why you need longish campaigns: to go over a candidate’s entire record. “Beto O’Rourke Supported The Death Penalty As Recently As 2 Years Ago.”

Maybe Beto-mania is already over. Get ready for Pete-mania. “[Pete] Buttigieg, the 37-year-old, married gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is, at the moment, the hottest candidate in the Democratic presidential field -- drawing rave reviews everywhere he goes.”

Didn’t Republicans attempt to disqualify Hillary Clinton for high office over this kind of thing? “The House Oversight Committee on Thursday said it had obtained evidence that White House officials, including senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, used personal email accounts and messaging applications, a pattern the panel said appeared to violate laws governing White House records.”

After Republicans essentially lost the House over this issue, you would think they would drop it. “In the 2020 federal budget that President Donald Trump unveiled, he renewed his commitment to repealing the Affordable Care Act and replacing it with a block-grant system that would likely strip coverage from millions of Americans, especially those in the primarily blue states that have most effectively implemented the law. And he once again promoted sweeping cuts to the Medicaid program that could eliminate coverage for millions more.”

Until we get over our spasm of xenophobia, Canada will scoop up the best and the brightest, the most hard-working workers. “Canada just recorded its biggest influx of immigrants in more than a century. The country added 71,131 immigrants in the final three months of 2018, for a full year increase of 321,065, according to the latest estimates released Thursday by Statistics Canada in Ottawa. The annual increase is the largest since 1913 -- when 401,000 immigrants flocked to the country -- and the fourth largest in historical data going back to 1852.” Our loss is Canada’s gain."