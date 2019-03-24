

Howard Kohr, CEO of AIPAC, testifies before the House Appropriations Committee on March 12 in Washington. (Astrid Riecken/Getty Images)

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee opened its annual policy conference in Washington on Sunday at an extremely challenging time for the organization. It has been slammed by the far-right and far-left, which accuse its members of dual loyalty. It has been slammed by progressives for supporting Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a time that he has made an alliance with the racist far-right in Israel. It was, not long ago, slammed by opponents of the Iran nuclear deal for losing the fight to block the deal (which might suggest it is not as powerful as its critics claim). It has the ongoing challenge of combating rising hate crimes and ant-Semitism in the United States and Europe.

At a most basic level, AIPAC must struggle to maintain bipartisan support for Israel, which has always been its mission and which is essential for the U.S.-Israel relationship. It’s not easy these days. While House and Senate Democrats remain overwhelmingly pro-Israel, a small number of far-left House members vilify Israel in terms that stray into anti-Semitism (e.g. challenging American Jews’ loyalty, alleging Jewish money controls Congress).

It was in that spirit that AIPAC’s CEO Howard Kohr told about 18,000 attendees Sunday morning, in pugnacious and unvarnished terms, that charges of dual loyalty “isn’t about having normal policy discussions and debates. This is defamation masquerading as discourse.” He continued, “They say you can’t be a good campus leader and a supporter of Israel. They say you can’t be a good progressive and a supporter of Israel. And now, they are saying you can’t even be a good American and a supporter of Israel.” He added, “We have always had critics and detractors, and some have been particularly harsh. But today, they are emboldened and energized, and their false claims are taken at face value by new and larger audiences.”

When Kohr said, “These attacks on all of us are painful … painful precisely because the other side is trying to isolate us from our friends, from our neighbors, and from the other causes and coalitions we care so deeply about,” he may have been directly referring to anti-Israel voices on the left.

However, his comments should serve as a message to the president as well, who says you cannot be a good Democrat and a good friend to Israel. President Trump and some conservative lawmakers assert that Democrats — not just a few stray back-benchers — are anti-Israel or anti-Semitic. That’s wrong, bizarre and exceptionally damaging in the long run to Israel.

It’s wrong because the overwhelming percentage of American Jews vote Democratic and the overwhelming Jewish members of Congress are Democrats.

It’s bizarre because Trump’s allies in the alt-right, as we saw during the campaign, traffic in anti-Semitic imagery, and violent members of the far-right cite Trump’s anti-immigrant language. (Trump, of course, asserted there were “very fine people" among neo-Nazis.)

Most important, the assertion seeks political gain for Trump and the far right at the expense of the bipartisan U.S.-Israel relationship. Keeping the U.S.-Israel relationship above and beyond the political fray is exactly what AIPAC’s mission has always been.

The White House should listen carefully to Kohr’s message. Kohr reiterated AIPAC’s central premise: “We are proud to say the pro-Israel movement stands with its friends in both political parties, and they stand with us.” He declared that Israel enjoys the support of “large majorities” in both parties and houses “precisely because our cause is bigger than what divides us.” And he told the crowd, “We are honored that the leaders of both houses from both parties will be joining us.”

Groups such as the Republican Jewish Coalition that perpetuate the notion that the GOP is the only pro-Israel party do Israel a disservice. Instead of that partisan mission (to get more Jews to vote Republican, a failing mission under Trump), Kohr correctly stated that the goal for friends of Israel must be “to grow the movement.”

If support for Israel becomes another victim in our tribal wars, Israel will lose in the long term, given that Americans have a way of throwing one party out for a time. The task of keeping progressives within the pro-Israel fold is complicated not only by explicitly anti-Israel voices on the far left but by Trump’s blatant efforts, most recently in saying he’ll recognize the Golan Heights as permanently part of Israel, to get Netanyahu (who is under legal siege) reelected. (Remember that when some of President Barack Obama’s supporters tried to tip the scales against Netanyahu, the right — with every justification — had a conniption.) The U.S.-Israel relationship cannot be based on specific personalities; it must be grounded in bipartisan self-interest.

In sum, Israel and AIPAC need bipartisan support; whatever diminishes that is a threat to the U.S.-Israel relationship. The United States must accept the duly elected government of a democracy, but it cannot take sides, any more than Israel can afford to take sides in our elections. Americans, contrary to anti-Israel voices’ assertion, vigorously debate Israel’s conduct and its policies as they affect the diaspora and America’s national security interests. The U.S.-Israel relationship is like any close relationship — there’s bickering, some backbiting, some frustrations, but always, always the ties that bind must be strong enough to survive whatever challenges (settlements, the Iran nuclear deal, the Golan Heights, the conflict with the Palestinians) arise.

