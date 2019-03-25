Opinion writer

* Heidi Przybyla reports that Democrats aren't wasting any time trying to get more information on the Mueller report:

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler has contacted the Department of Justice to set a date for Attorney General William Barr to testify on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report, according to a senior aide involved in the process. Those discussions are taking place as some committee Democrats are saying Barr must fill in more blanks on the report within the next week, according to a lawmaker and senior leadership aide. Committee Democrats are huddling this evening to discuss their next steps, according to two lawmakers on the committee.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Barr tries to slow-walk the release of the report, letting it drag on for months until everyone has moved on. That shouldn’t be allowed to happen.

* John Wagner and Felicia Sonmez report on how the Trump administration is trying to use the Barr letter to drive us all insane:

The Trump campaign on Monday sent an email to TV producers warning about guests who have made “outlandish, false claims” about the president’s Russia connections, asking networks to use “basic journalistic standards” when making future bookings. The memo, titled “Credibility of Certain Guests,” comes after Trump — who made 8,158 false claims during his first two years as president -- repeatedly made the false assertion that Mueller’s report exonerated him on obstruction of justice. Trump campaign director of communications Tim Murtaugh included in the memo a list of Democratic lawmakers and others who have alleged that there was collusion between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 campaign.

Never forget that there is real political power in shamelessness.

* Steven Dennis reports that Sen. Lindsey Graham has gently corrected President Trump's lies about John McCain's role in passing the Steele dossier to the FBI. Graham will now return to his recently acquired position and chief Trump lickspittle.

* Rick Hasen asks why no one was indicted for the infamous Trump Tower meeting, despite the fact that it would appear to have clearly violated the law.

* Nicholas Rondinone reports that Jeremy Richman, the father of one of the Sandy Hook victims, took his own life at the town hall in Newtown

* William Saletan gives a close read to Attorney General Barr’s letter, and discovers a whole pile of spin meant to make Trump look as good as possible.

* Joshua Holland explains why the Republican claim that the media paid too much attention to the Russia scandal is insane, particularly given the fact that no one drew more attention to it than Donald Trump.

* Margaret Sullivan demonstrates that journalists have done a lot of important work on the Russia scandal and should keep doing it.

* That said, Eric Boehlert looks at how some segments of the press are already failing in the way they’re reporting on the Mueller report.

* Tom Nichols looks at all the things we still don't know about Trump's relationship with Russia.

* Harry Litman asks some tough questions about the Barr letter that we should all press for answers to in coming days.

* Sarah Posner reports on the "strongman caucus," the group of Republican members of Congress, lobbyists, and consultants who were forging ties with authoritarian dictators long before Trump came along.

* E.J. Dionne praises Pete Buttigieg for the way he talks about the role of religion in public life.

* Tara Golshan looks at how the women and men running for the Democratic nomination for president are being judged by different standards of “authenticity.”

* At the American Prospect, I argued that nothing we have learned from Attorney General Barr changes the fact that the Russia scandal is still one of the worst in American history.

* And Charles Blow argues that our real problem isn’t Trump, it’s Trumpism.