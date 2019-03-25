UP: Robert S. Mueller III
DOWN: William P. Barr, if he doesn’t release Mueller’s entire report
UP: Possible avenues of investigation for the Southern District of New York
DOWN: Chances the Southern District of New York comes up with no indictments
UP: The late senator John McCain
DOWN: President Trump’s mental state
UP: Evidence Trump is unfit
DOWN: Removing sanctions because you “like” a vicious dictator building nukes
UP: Trump’s willingness to humiliate his own advisers
DOWN: Integrity of Trump advisers who stay on
UP: Importance of the Federal Reserve
DOWN: Trump’s plan to appoint Stephen Moore to the Fed
UP: Danger Trump won’t regulate his cronies’ industries
DOWN: Boeing
UP: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s glee over Trump recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights
DOWN: Trump recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights in an effort to tip Israel’s elections
UP: Cynicism about elite college admissions
DOWN: Elite colleges’ pretense they are meritocracies
UP: March Madness
DOWN: Workplace productivity during March Madness