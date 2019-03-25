

Attorney General William P. Barr leaves his home in McLean on Saturday. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

UP: Robert S. Mueller III

DOWN: William P. Barr, if he doesn’t release Mueller’s entire report

UP: Possible avenues of investigation for the Southern District of New York

DOWN: Chances the Southern District of New York comes up with no indictments

UP: The late senator John McCain

DOWN: President Trump’s mental state

UP: Evidence Trump is unfit

DOWN: Removing sanctions because you “like” a vicious dictator building nukes

UP: Trump’s willingness to humiliate his own advisers

DOWN: Integrity of Trump advisers who stay on

UP: Importance of the Federal Reserve

DOWN: Trump’s plan to appoint Stephen Moore to the Fed

UP: Danger Trump won’t regulate his cronies’ industries

DOWN: Boeing

UP: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s glee over Trump recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights

DOWN: Trump recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights in an effort to tip Israel’s elections

UP: Cynicism about elite college admissions

DOWN: Elite colleges’ pretense they are meritocracies

UP: March Madness

DOWN: Workplace productivity during March Madness