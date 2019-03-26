Opinion writer

* John Wagner, Mike DeBonis, and Rachael Bade report that the Democrats are ready to talk about health care:

House Democratic leaders urged colleagues Tuesday to focus on health care and other issues of greater concern to voters following the completion of the special counsel’s report, even as some members argued they need to do more to hold President Trump accountable. Many Democrats appeared eager to pivot back to health care, an issue that cut their way during last year’s midterm elections, after a summary of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report suggested it was far less damaging to Trump than many had expected. Democrats planned to roll out new health-care legislation Tuesday afternoon and saw an opportunity to capi­tal­ize politically from a new legal filing by the Justice Department late Monday that said the Trump administration backs a full invalidation of the Affordable Care Act.

Meanwhile, Republicans unveiled their “Suck It Up, Loser” health care bill, in which when you arrive at the hospital, if you are unable to pay you are forced to listen to a recorded message from Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma telling you to suck it up, loser.

* Erica Werner reports that President Trump's emergency declaration has survived, for now:

President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border survived a critical vote in the House on Tuesday, as Democrats failed to muster the necessary two-thirds majority to override his veto. The vote was 248-181, well short of the 288 that would have been required. The vote effectively ends — for now — legislative attempts to strike down Trump’s national emergency declaration. Now the fight over his attempt to circumvent Congress to get more money for his border wall will shift to the courts. “President Trump can’t take taxpayer dollars to build his wall without Congress’s permission,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a former congressman who has filed a lawsuit to block Trump’s declaration, said following the vote. “The 20 states standing with us in court are ready to fight long and hard to stop his fabricated emergency in its tracks.”

What a glorious victory.

* A new Quinnipiac poll shows that 84 percent of American voters want the Mueller report released to the public.

* Ryan Cooper warns against whitewashing what the Trump administration did with regard to Russia.

* Li Zhou and Ella Nilsen report on how Democrats are fighting back against Mitch McConnell's trolling exercise on the Green New Deal.

* Joe Romm explains why the cost of aggressive action on climate change is far lower than the costs we'll be forced to pay if we do nothing.

* David Byler says that America is ready for a gay president, whether it's Pete Buttigieg or someone else.

* Nathan Layne reports that George Papadopoulos has formally applied to President Trump for a pardon.

* Shane Goldmacher reports on what Kamala Harris’ small-dollar fundraising operation is doing.

* John Bresnahan and Kyle Cheney report on the heartening fact that a Republican member of Congress compared Democrats to Nazis on the House floor today, and also some Republican elected officials think Hitler was a socialist, because they’re idiots.

* And Colby Itkowitz considers Sen. Mike Lee’s bizarre insistence that the way to solve climate change is to have more babies.