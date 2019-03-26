

Stacey Abrams is the real deal: “I tend to think it’s like having your brother summarize your report card to your parents. We should be deeply suspicious, especially since he had 12 tardies and at least three times ditching class.”

Well, it’s always a good idea to talk about real issues that voters care about. “The good news for the Democratic contenders is that most of the party’s voters have not made impeachment a litmus test: Even after [special counsel Robert S. Mueller III] delivered the report to [Attorney General William P.] Barr on Friday, few activists confronted the candidates at weekend appearances with questions about Russia. With Democrats winning back a foothold of power by capturing the House last year, enthusiasm for impeaching [President] Trump has ebbed.”

The real question is why Barr is running around trying to exonerate Trump when Mueller wouldn’t. “Barr made a determination based on reviewing Mueller’s report for less than 48 hours. In doing so, he invited Democrats to accuse him of going above and beyond for the man who appointed him — and who had, for months and months before then, very publicly resented the fact that his previous attorney general, Jeff Sessions, had recused himself from the investigation.”

A few real good questions. “The question unanswered by the attorney general’s summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report is: Why? Russian President Vladimir Putin took an extreme risk by interfering in the 2016 election as he did. Had Hillary Clinton won the presidency — the most likely outcome — Russia would have been exposed to fierce retaliation by a powerful adversary. The prize of a Trump presidency must have glittered alluringly, indeed, to Putin and his associates. Why?”

The real issue for Iowans is close to home. “Farm income has been dropping for five years. A never-ending trade debacle and renewable fuel exemptions to the oil industry are stomping on commodity prices. Not surprisingly, according to [Agriculture Department] statistics, the median farmer is losing money again this year. Farmers are making difficult decisions to cut costs and put off investments on their farms in hopes of just getting through the coming growing season. Our rural businesses feel the impact of those decisions.”

The real impact of these mass shootings is hard to comprehend. “A father dedicated to helping prevent mass shootings after his daughter was killed in the Sandy Hook massacre has died of an apparent suicide. The body of Jeremy Richman, 49, was found in his Connecticut office building Monday morning, Newtown police said. . . . His death is the third suicide in the past week related to school massacres.” Mental health professionals need to make certain these deaths don’t bring about others.

It may be a real benefit to the Democrats to turn the page. "U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California sent a subtle signal to the old-guard of Democratic politics that every era has its end. At an Atlanta church service dedicated to youth Sunday, the presidential candidate compared leadership to a relay race in which each generation must ask themselves ‘what do we do during that period of time when we carry that baton.’ "