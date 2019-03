Ann Telnaes/ The Washington Post (Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Editorial cartoonist

President Trump seems to think Attorney General William P. Barr’s summary absolves him of obstruction of justice. But Robert S. Mueller III wrote that “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

