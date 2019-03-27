Opinion writer

* Maggie Haberman and Robert Pear report on how the president decided to make one of the dumbest decisions of his presidency:

The Trump administration’s surprise decision to press for a court-ordered demolition of the Affordable Care Act came after a heated meeting in the Oval Office on Monday, where his acting chief of staff and others convinced President Trump that he could do through the courts what he could not do through Congress: Repeal his predecessor’s signature achievement. Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff and former South Carolina congressman, had spent years in the House saying that the health law should be repealed, and his handpicked head of the Domestic Policy Council, Joe Grogan, supported the idea of joining a Republican attorneys general lawsuit to invalidate the entire Affordable Care Act.

Mulvaney is an extremist ideologue who has devoted his career to destroying the federal government. It also appears he knows how to manipulate the president into pretty much anything, which to be honest isn’t that hard.

* Darren Samuelsohn reports an interesting wrinkle to the Mueller investigation:

The special counsel grand jury that investigated Russian collusion into the 2016 presidential election is “continuing robustly” despite the end of Robert Mueller’s probe, a federal prosecutor said in court Wednesday. The revelation — while laced with uncertainty — indicates that the ongoing cases Mueller handed off after concluding his probe could still feature significant developments, legal experts said. David Goodhand, an assistant U.S. attorney, acknowledged the grand jury’s active status during a hearing in federal district court over a push to unveil the identity of a foreign state-owned firm that has been held in contempt for defying a Mueller subpoena.

Since Mueller has been passing parts of his investigation off to other prosecutors for some time, there could be more to learn and even more indictments.

* Jennifer Agiesta reports on a new CNN poll finding that a solid majority of Americans do not thing Trump has been exonerated.

* Kim Wehle debunks three already-widespread myths about Attorney General Barr's summary of the Mueller report.

* Kurt Bardella, who used to work for the House Government Oversight Committee, notes that under Republicans investigations into matters like "Fast and Furious" and Benghazi went on for years longer than the Russia investigation has.

* Randall Eliason argues that William Barr has some important questions he has to answer.

* Nick Brown reports that officials at the Census have picked up evidence that far-right forces are planning to disrupt the count in order to minimize the power of immigrant communities. Which, coincidentally, is just what the Trump administration wants!

* Mark Muro, Jacob Whiton, and Robert Maxim have a fascinating dive into how automation is exacerbating the red-blue divide.

* Eric Cortellessa examines the Democratic presidential candidates’ plans to break up monopolies, something that will become more central to the campaign before long.

* Amanda Hess looks at how wealthy people structure elite institutions to make their privilege look like merit.

* Julian Zelizer explains in a good thread why this week is bearing a striking resemblance to the 2000 election.

* Nicole Gaudiano reports on how Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos tried to justify her request to eliminate funding for the Special Olympics.

* Stacey Abrams makes it very clear that she’s not interested in being anyone’s second fiddle in a presidential primary.

* Michael Cohen, who wrote a great account of the 1968 election, has a new book out about how Americans are regularly fed outright falsehoods and distortions about how the world outside our borders is supposedly so scary and dangerous. Timely!

* And Trump says “I understand health care now, especially very well. A lot of people don’t understand it, we are going to be, the Republicans, the party of great health care.” Uh-huh.