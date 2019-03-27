

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is running for president, in Greenville, S.C., on March 23. (Richard Shiro/AP)

Are we going backward in the housing market? “U.S. new-home groundbreakings fell in February by the most in eight months on a drop in single-family homes, suggesting buyers and builders remain wary despite higher wages and a drop in mortgage rates. Residential starts slumped 8.7 percent to a 1.16 million annualized rate, below estimates, after an upwardly revised gain the prior month, according to government figures Tuesday. Permits, a proxy for future construction, dropped 1.6 percent to a 1.3 million rate.”

The Trump administration hasn’t rolled back Iran. In fact, Iran is winning. “In Islamic State’s former eastern Syrian stronghold, the Islamic Republic of Iran is parlaying its military and economic might into a lasting foothold. On the heels of an Iranian military intervention that has helped bring President Bashar al-Assad to the edge of victory in Syria’s eight-year-long war, Tehran is moving to cement its long-term influence in Syria by cultivating goodwill and wining converts to the Shiite Muslim sect.”

Democrats are back on friendly turf as the administration wants to eradicate the Affordable Care Act in court. “In addition to inciting a furor on Capitol Hill, the administration’s new position is also certain to take center stage as an issue in the 2020 elections. Democrats have been saying that [President] Trump still wants to abolish the law, and they can now point to the Justice Department’s filing to support that contention.”

Can someone go back and explain what the heck happened here? “In a stunning reversal, Cook County prosecutors on Tuesday dropped all charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett for allegedly staging an attack and claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. The surprise end to a case that had transfixed the nation brought swift condemnation from police brass and Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who called it a ‘whitewash of justice.’”

We are back to 2017. “Trump says GOP will be the party of health care but provides no plan.” This worked out poorly for them the last time.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is no longer at the very back of the 2020 pack. Here’s something for the Chick-fil-A crowd: ″I do not approve of their politics, but I kind of approve of their chicken. Maybe if nothing else, I can build that bridge. Maybe I’ll become in a position to broker that peace deal.”

The president is back to hurting hurricane victims. “President Trump complained in a private lunch Tuesday with Senate Republicans about the amount of disaster aid designated for Puerto Rico, as lawmakers prepare for a standoff over funds for the island still struggling to recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, according to officials familiar with the meeting. Aid for Puerto Rico has long been a fixation for Trump, who has asked advisers how to reduce money for the island and signaled that he won’t support any more aid beyond food stamp funds."