The Post reports:

Former vice president Joe Biden on Tuesday offered another apology for his handling of Anita Hill’s sexual harassment allegations against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991. “To this day, I regret I couldn’t come up with a way to get her the kind of hearing she deserved, given the courage she showed by reaching out to us,” Biden said in New York at the “Biden Courage Awards,” an event honoring those who have worked to combat sexual assault on college campuses. Biden, who is mulling a 2020 presidential bid, oversaw the hearing as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Some on Tuesday made note of Biden’s language, pointing out that his use of the word “couldn’t” implied that he had been powerless to change the course of the hearing.

Biden, with nearly 30 years of hindsight, could have said, “Understanding what I do now, I would have done things differently and would have demanded my colleagues do things differently.” He then could have explained his record since then on women’s issues, his sponsorship of the Violence Against Women Act just a few years after the Hill hearings, his record on pay equity and access to contraception in the Obama administration and his support for women in the military. He could talk up his foundation’s ongoing work in the area of sexual assault prevention. Voters, I continue to believe, welcome a politician who can admit imperfection and show he’s learned from the past.

None of his rivals really want to dispute that Biden would be a strong advocate for women if elected. And certainly women, who’ve drifted away from the GOP, would overwhelmingly support him just as they supported Democrats up and down the ticket in 2018. In short, he can demonstrate humility without losing his credibility as a supporter of greater opportunities for women.

Biden’s issue on race, especially on criminal justice, is more problematic but not unique. (While Biden may have made comment regarding in desegregation in the 1970s, I find it hard to believe that’s going to be a sticking point for most voters.) He was a key sponsor of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which included the three-strikes provision, and “$8.7 billion for prison construction to states that passed ‘truth-in-sentencing’ laws requiring that people convicted of violent crimes serve at least 85 percent of their sentences.”

Now, Biden’s potential competitors who worked as prosecutors (e.g. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Kamala D. Harris) have had to defend their records on incarceration and drug prosecutions, but they can point to other actions to mitigate bias in the criminal-justice system. Moreover, they were charged with enforcing the laws as written.

In that regard, Biden has a somewhat different issue to address. As a preliminary matter, he should remind voters that the violence-against-women protections and the assault-weapons ban were part of that same crime legislation. But what about the mass-incarceration issue?

Without sounding too defensive, Biden would do well to make two points. First, crime statistics were off the charts then. Decades later, it is hard to recall that major cities were murder havens and that all violent crime had spiked. There was an acute problem that the public, lawmakers and law enforcement were desperate to address. Second, Biden should acknowledge that the bill was far too broad, resulted in mass incarceration of nonviolent drug offenders (disproportionately nonwhite) and had an array horrible outcomes for minority communities. Again, Biden should be able to say, “If I knew then what I know now, the crime bill would have been different.”

He can then launch into a litany of his efforts to combat drug addiction as a mental-health issue and efforts at criminal-justice reform. “To Biden’s credit, he has eased his tough-on-crime stance over the past 30 years. In 2008, he backed the Second Chance Act, which provides monitoring and counseling services to former prison inmates,” Vox reported in 2015. “And in his last few years in the Senate, Biden began supporting the full elimination of the sentencing disparity between crack and powder cocaine. (The disparity was reduced from 100-to-1 to 18-to-1 in 2010 with the passage of the Fair Sentencing Act of 2010.)”

Perhaps it is naive to tell voters that they will never get a politician who gets it right 100 percent of the time, but they deserve a politician who can correct course when circumstances change, recognize a solution for one era may not work in another and be guided by a sincere desire to get policy right and maximize the positive effect government can have on people’s lives.

If nothing else, the humble and honest approach would make Biden stand out in a field of novices who insist they never have made any mistakes — yet cannot quite explain foolproof plans with no possible adverse consequences they’d like to enact. Biden has a solid case to make that when it comes to gender and racial issues, the net good to the country from his leadership far exceeds those of his rivals. Now he just has to avoid the political habit of refusing to admit error.

