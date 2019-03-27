

Eliot A. Cohen, a frequent critic of President Trump, recently wrote an insightful analysis of Trump’s foreign policy and the larger issue of lagging support for America’s leadership to sustain the international world order that for 70 years has expanded prosperity, freedom and stability around the world.

“What’s most dangerous about Trump’s worldview is not its incoherent or erratic elements but its coherent and consistent ones — the appeal of which is not limited to the president and his right-wing populist supporters,” Cohen wrote in Foreign Affairs. “Trump’s emphasis on putting ‘America first’ is not simply the mistake of a foreign policy rookie but an expression of something deeper and more consequential: a permanent shift, among American leaders, away from the dominant postwar conception of U.S. foreign policy.” He explains that “with a more intelligent articulation, Trump’s foreign policy vision would amount to a doctrine — one in which the United States is merely one great power among others. In this view, Washington should pursue its own interests, stand for freedom chiefly at home and only intermittently abroad, and reject as a matter of principle the international organizations that previous generations of U.S. leaders so carefully built.”

The reasons for this sense of detachment from the world range from both parties’ loss of credibility as a result of unsatisfying and unending wars; politicians’ lack of interest in talking about foreign policy and inability to connect it to the lives of Americans; the passage of time since the last world war; the end of the Cold War that served as a unifying principle for our foreign policy; and hyper-polarization that does not stop at the water’s edge.

For now, I want to focus on what Congress and the 2020 candidates can do about this. Any notion that we must accept that public opinion is unmovable and that we must resign ourselves to our dismal fate because that’s what voters want is inaccurate, in my view, and symptomatic of the larger problem of political cowardice and overriding fixation on getting reelected that paralyzes just about every aspect of public policy.

First, we should acknowledge that Americans have every right to be disgusted by “forever wars” that supposedly derived legitimacy from authorizations for use of force approaching their 20th anniversary. We cannot simply tut-tut at Americans’ impatience, as if war fatigue is the voters’ fault. No, it is what comes from having the longest wars in our history without a definition of “winning” — or at least “good enough.”

These open-ended force authorizations put us on automatic pilot, relieving the president of the need to convince the public and Congress that our strategy is sound and our objectives clear and attainable. This doesn’t mean we must end engagement. But we should demand new and updated authorizations that set forth our purpose, our designated enemies and our objectives. Only then can we hold Congress and the president accountable for progress, or lack thereof.

Second, we need to define nonphysical battlefields (e.g., disinformation, cyber-terrorism) and align our interests and perceived threats with the resources and policies necessary to defend ourselves. Politicians need to describe, in concrete terms, how these threats implicate our safety, financial security and democracy. If ever we had an opportunity to explain the nexus between foreign policy and ordinary Americans’ lives, as well as the necessity of cooperation with allies in fighting threats that do not respect borders, this would be it.

Third, Americans do want allies, and they do understand that going it alone carries real risks. A concerted effort is needed, therefore, to explain and even tabulate the benefits we derive from things such as shared intelligence, forward positioning of our forces, NATO contributions to military efforts, trade and cooperation in fighting worldwide epidemics and climate change. We are less safe, healthy, secure, prosperous and democratic without our allies. We have to show Americans that this is true.

Fourth, the savaging of the budget and capacity of the State Department must end. We cannot have a workable foreign policy based on 90 percent hard power and 10 percent soft power. It’s a recipe for either constant war or constant retrenchment, because war becomes the only alternative. We should be expanding our nonmilitary presence overseas, increasing foreign aid and working diligently to open new trade markets. The more carrots we have, the fewer sticks we need.

Fifth, we need to refurbish our own democracy, respect for rule of law, defense of civil liberties and support for universal human rights not only for the intrinsic good derived from these ideas but also because when America practices what we preach, we are best positioned to undermine authoritarian foes and support democratically inclined people.

