* Karoun Demirjian and Devlin Barrett have some details on what the Mueller report actually is:

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election spans more than 300 pages, people familiar with the matter said Thursday, adding to Democrats’ concerns that the attorney general’s four-page summary leaves unanswered significant questions about President Trump’s conduct. Attorney General William P. Barr confirmed the report’s length during a Wednesday phone call with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). During that conversation, Barr indicated that the Justice Department would miss House Democrats’ April 2 deadline to provide Congress with Mueller’s complete findings and would not commit to making public an unredacted copy of the report and the evidence that informed it, Nadler told reporters after the phone call. Any delay would be unacceptable, he added, raising the prospect that lawmakers will issue a subpoena for Mueller’s full report. Barr has agreed to appear before the House Judiciary Committee “reasonably soon” to discuss Mueller’s report, Nadler said. He has a budget hearing scheduled for April 9 before the House Appropriations Committee.

I said on day one that Barr was going to try to slow-walk the release as long as he could, and that still looks to be the case.

* Robert Costa reports that the Democratic Party has a leader, at least until it gets a presidential nominee:

Ever since she reclaimed the gavel in January, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been her party’s unquestioned leader. That perch has been bolstered this week as she has asserted herself as Democrats’ seasoned and pragmatic strategist following the conclusion of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation. From reassuring and reining in Democrats galled by Attorney General William P. Barr for issuing only a summary of the special counsel’s findings, to rallying her colleagues to fight the Trump administration’s efforts to gut President Barack Obama’s health-care law, Pelosi has taken charge.

Remember when those moderates in the House were going to deny her the speakership? Yeah, no.

* Via Aaron Rupar, don’t miss Rep. Adam Schiff’s blistering response to the Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee who say he should step down because he was too critical of Trump over the Russia scandal.

* Kyle Cheney and Andrew Desiderio report that have some good, skeptical reporting that unmasks the dishonest spin from those same Republicans about the Mueller report.

* Victoria Bassetti explains the key ambiguities in what we’ve learned from Attorney General Barr’s brief description of the report, and why they make releasing the entire thing so important.

* Michael Tomasky explains why Barr is the last person who can be trusted to keep the president in check.

* Molly Redden takes a deep look at the war on truancy Kamala Harris waged in San Francisco.

* Nathaniel Rakich investigates the Buttigieg Bump and finds it to be...very small, at least so far.

* Holly Bailey reports that some of the Democrats running for president have been a little vague on releasing their tax returns.

* Eric Geller reports that Florida governor Brian Kemp, whom many believe won his election only because of voter suppression, is replacing the state’s terrible voting machines with new, also terrible ones considered vulnerable to hacking.

* Helaine Olen explains why you're getting so many more robocalls than you used to.

* John Harwood examines the Democrats’ interest in taxing capital gains.

* David Roberts argues that Republicans have shown why incrementalism on climate change is useless, meaning Democrats must not hesitate to go big and bold.

* The suspense is over: Miramar, Florida mayor Wayne Messam is indeed running for president.

* And Reis Thebault reports on the Pennsylvania state legislator who gave a pointedly Jesus-filled invocation just before the first Muslim woman to serve in the body’s history was sworn in.