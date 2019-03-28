

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) enters the Senate chambers on March 14. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

Trying to kill the Affordable Care Act sunk the GOP in 2018. So try it again! “House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) recently told President Trump he didn’t agree with the administration’s effort to have the Affordable Care Act deemed invalid in federal court, according to a source familiar with the conversation. McCarthy discussed with fellow GOP leaders how he voiced his disapproval to the president.”

Republicans might have a sinking feeling that they’ve seen this movie before. “The Trump administration’s surprise decision to press for a court-ordered demolition of the Affordable Care Act came after a heated meeting in the Oval Office on Monday, where his acting chief of staff and others convinced President Trump that he could do through the courts what he could not do through Congress: Repeal his predecessor’s signature achievement.”

Repeal of the ACA surely sink her chances of reelection. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine): “I’m appalled. I think the Justice Department has a duty to defend the duly enacted laws. I’m going to be writing to the attorney general to express my views on this. I was surprised and disappointed.” Well, she has confidence Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh will uphold Obamacare, right?

That sinking feeling when you’re becoming a witness in a White House investigation: “Former Trump legal team spokesman Mark Corallo said in an interview Wednesday that Hope Hicks, the ex-White House communications director, lied to investigators about an attempt to mislead the public about the Trump Tower meeting in 2016.” Yikes. Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report needs to be released. Now.

Crashing two planes pretty much sinks their chances of escaping actual regulation. “Boeing executives on Wednesday defended the safety of the company’s 737 Max commercial jetliner ahead of meetings with representatives from every corner of the global aviation industry. In its most detailed briefing yet, Boeing executives took a conciliatory tone about the loss of life but rejected calls for new oversight of its aircraft development process amid an investigation into the company’s relationship with its regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration.”

I think this pretty much sinks her chances of winning humanitarian of the year. “Education Secretary Betsy DeVos stood firm on her proposal to cut funds for the Special Olympics on Wednesday, arguing that the organization doesn’t need federal backing because it can successfully raise private contributions.”

While other candidates sink below one percent, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is winning over voters. “I think the moment you come on board with a project like the Trump campaign or the Trump-Pence administration, you are at best complicit in the process that has given cover for the flourishing and the resurgence of white nationalism in our midst.” Bravo!