

Chanting "White lives matter!" and "Jews will not replace us!" several hundred white nationalists and white supremacists marched in August 2017 at the University of Virginia. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

In a survey released Thursday, the Pew Research Center reports:

In a new survey, a 56% majority says [President] Trump has done too little to distance himself from white nationalist groups; 29% say he has done about the right amount to distance himself from such groups, while 7% say he has done too much. These views are virtually unchanged since December 2016, shortly before Trump took office.

So why doesn’t Trump distance himself from racists? Because Republicans don’t feel the need. “Democrats are more than three times as likely as Republicans to say Trump has not done enough to distance himself from white nationalist groups (83% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents vs. 26% of Republicans and Republican leaners).” You can interpret that in one of two ways: Either Republicans have convinced themselves that he has sufficiently distanced himself, or they don’t want him to distance himself. In either event, it’s clear they don’t seem to mind that he says there are “very fine” people among neo-Nazi marchers, that we should keep out brown- and black-skinned people who come from “shithole” countries, that we are in danger of being “invaded” or that migrant groups fleeing Central America contain “terrorists." Sadly, the GOP at large either believes these things or is unmoved to reject Trump because of them.

Democrats need not worry in 2020 about convincing Americans that Trump is a rotten human being. “Just 28% of Americans say he is even-tempered," the Pew survey says, "while 69% say that description does not apply. A somewhat larger share (36%) says Trump is trustworthy; a majority (61%) says Trump is not trustworthy.”

And Trump’s campaign to exonerate himself isn’t going well. “The survey — which, again, was largely completed before [Attorney General William P.] Barr’s report on the [special counsel] investigation — finds that 64% of Americans say that Trump definitely (33%) or probably (31%) has done something illegal while in office or when he was running for president. Only half as many (32%) say he definitely or probably has not done things that are illegal. An even larger share (72%) thinks Trump definitely or probably has done something unethical — with 46% saying he has definitely done this.”

Even Republicans don’t buy Trump’s self-administered clean bill of ethical health (“a substantial minority of Republicans and Republican leaners (45%) say it is at least probable Trump has done something unethical, though just 14% say he ‘definitely’ has done this”). When it comes to impulsiveness, 61 percent say he is too impulsive, while “[a] third of the public says Trump’s temperament is about right when making important decisions; only 4% say he is too cautious when making decisions."

Trump remains quite unpopular (55 percent disapprove/40 percent approve), and his standing among women is atrocious (63 percent disapprove/32 approve), as it is with African Americans (84/11). Evangelicals are thrilled with his performance (75 percent approve); he’s under 50 percent with other religious groups.

As for democracy, “Overall, 59% of adults say Trump has not too much (26%) or no respect at all (32%) for the county’s democratic institutions. A smaller share (40%) says he has either a great deal (16%) or a fair amount (24%) of respect for these institutions.”

All of this suggests that Democrats follow a few basic guidelines.

First, their argument shouldn’t merely be that Trump is immoral or anti-democratic. Sadly, that isn’t a deal-breaker for many people. They’ll have much better luck arguing that he has hurt Americans (whether out of malice or incompetence), lacks the ability to bring us together and/or is financially corrupt (e.g. doesn’t pay taxes, enriches himself).

Second, given that most Americans think he is aligned with racists, lacks the proper temperament and is untrustworthy, the greatest contrast may come from a candidate seen as inclusive, calm, steady and honest. A return to normal — or at least less aberrant — government may have some appeal.

Third, Trump’s approval/disapproval numbers have been remarkably consistent throughout his presidency. The difference in 2018 was that independents and Democrats had finally had enough and turned out in great numbers to check him. They didn’t do that by focusing on Russia or by running the most radical candidates. Solid moderates promising to protect health-care coverage — which Trump helpfully announces he’d like to take away from 20 million people — were enough to rack up big wins. There’s no reason to think that couldn’t work again in 2020.